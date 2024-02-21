Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tallinn Department StoreShs Aktie [Valor: 364660 / ISIN: EE0000001105]
Kaufen Verkaufen
21.02.2024 15:30:00

Audited annual report 2023

Tallinn Department StoreShs
10.38 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS approved today, on 21 February 2024 the annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2023 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS. The Supervisory Board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the Management Board for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders. The revenues and profits remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 18 January 2024.

The original audited Annual Report 2023 document is submitted in machine-readable .xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (Link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/instrument/EE0000001105/reports).

The consolidated audited revenue of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for the year of 2023 was 947.3 million euros. The revenue increased by 9.8 per cent (the revenue for the year of 2022 was 862.8 million euros).

The consolidated audited net profit of the Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for the year of 2023 was 37.4 million euros (the net profit for the year of 2022 was 29.5 million euros). The business segments of Tallinna Kaubamaja Group earned the following net profit (loss) in 2023:

Supermarkets                      18.4 million euros
Department stores              1.5 million euros
Car Trade                              11.2 million euros
Security                                 -0.1 million euros
Real Estate                           8.7 million euros
IFRS16 related loss             -2.3 million euros

The Management Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS proposes to the general meeting to distribute the profit for 2023 as follows:

  • to pay a dividend of 0.72 euros per share for a total amount of 29.3 million euros; in which case the income tax payable on dividends would be 5.4 million euros.

The list of shareholders entitled to dividends will be fixed as at the close of business of the Nasdaq CSD Estonia settlement system of on 3rd of April 2023. Consequently, the day of change of the rights attaching to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 2nd of April 2023. From that date, the person who acquired the shares will not be entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2023. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on 8th of April 2024.

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS is one of the largest retail groups based on Estonian capital in Estonia, which includes Selver AS, Kaubamaja AS, Kulinaaria OÜ, Viking Security AS, Walde AS, TKM Kinnisvara AS, TKM Kinnisvara Tartu OÜ, UAB TKM Lietuva, SIA TKM Latvija, KIA Auto AS, AS Viking Motors, Motus auto UAB, Forum Auto SIA, Verte Auto SIA, TKM Auto OÜ, OÜ TKM Beauty, OÜ TKM Beauty Eesti, TKM Finants AS and Rävala Parkla AS. At the end of the reporting year, the number of loyal customers of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS was over 720 thousand.

Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +372 731 5000

Attachment


