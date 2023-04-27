Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'390 0.2%  SPI 15'004 0.1%  Dow 33'302 -0.7%  DAX 15'842 0.3%  Euro 0.9873 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'366 0.4%  Gold 1'987 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'949 2.6%  Dollar 0.8964 0.6%  Öl 77.8 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ausblick: Pinterest legt Quartalsergebnis vor
NEL ASA-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Umsatz von NEL ASA über den Erwartungen - dennoch Verluste
Ypsomed-Aktie in Rot: Ypsomed fängt mit Bau des chinesischen Produktionswerkes an
Anlageberater kritisiert Bitcoin und Co.: "Ohne die vollkommen sinnlosen Kryptowährungen ginge es uns allen besser"
Ausblick: Mercedes-Benz Group zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Evolva2121806EMS-CHEMIE1644035ABB1222171
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Kauno energija AB Aktie [Valor: 1012790 / ISIN: LT0000123010]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.04.2023 15:05:00

Audited annual information of AB Kauno Energija for the year 2022

Kauno energija AB
0.98 EUR 3.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

We hereby provide Consolidated and Company’s financial statements of AB Kauno energija (company code 235014830) for the year 2022, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited for use in European Union, herewith Consolidated Annual Report and Conclusion of Independent Auditor, approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Above mentioned documents also can be found on Company's website http://www.kaunoenergija.lt.

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Kauno energija AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten