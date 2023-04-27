Audited annual information of AB Kauno Energija for the year 2022

We hereby provide Consolidated and Company’s financial statements of AB Kauno energija (company code 235014830) for the year 2022, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited for use in European Union, herewith Consolidated Annual Report and Conclusion of Independent Auditor, approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Above mentioned documents also can be found on Company's website http://www.kaunoenergija.lt .

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

Attachments