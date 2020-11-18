SMI 10’563 0.0%  SPI 13’084 -0.1%  Dow 29’876 0.3%  DAX 13’200 0.5%  Euro 1.0806 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’483 0.4%  Gold 1’881 0.1%  Bitcoin 16’117 0.1%  Dollar 0.9106 -0.1%  Öl 44.3 1.2% 

Audi of America announces Tara Rush as Chief Marketing Officer

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Audi of America announced Tara Rush as SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, effective December 1st. In this role, Rush will oversee brand strategy and be responsible for all U.S. marketing efforts including advertising, retail marketing, consumer experience and brand partnerships, CRM and social media. Most recently, Rush served as Chief Communications Officer and will oversee both marketing and communications until a successor is named.  Rush will continue to report to Daniel Weissland, president of Audi of America, in her new role. 

Tara Rush, Audi of America

"Tara is not only an experienced brand expert, she is an exceptional leader with a passion for driving meaningful change," said Daniel Weissland, president, Audi of America. "Her mix of external experience and proven internal track record – coupled with her strategic and bold decision-making – are a great fit for this role."

Over her 20-year career, Rush's experience spans multiple industries and consumer focus areas. In her most recent role, Rush led Audi's communication strategy for a broad range of stakeholders including employees, media, consumers, influencers, dealers and industry associations. She is also the executive sponsor of the brand's inclusion strategy and employee engagement initiatives in the U.S. Prior to her time at Audi, Rush served as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for HEINEKEN USA, where she was a member of HEINEKEN USA's executive management team and successfully oversaw all U.S. corporate and brand communications, government affairs and the company's brand advocacy agenda focused on sustainability, responsibility, philanthropy and community building.

"Today, more than ever, marketing needs to be at the intersection of what people want and need, what a brand stands for and how to be a thoughtful reflection of culture and society," said Rush. "I'm thrilled to help lead Audi's new era of mobility and our commitment to put people at the heart of everything we do."

Tara holds a Bachelor of Science in Consumer Economics from Cornell University. She and her husband live with their two children in Northern Virginia.

For more information, visit www.media.audiusa.com.

ABOUT AUDI OF AMERICA
Audi of America, Inc. and its U.S. dealers offer a full line of German-engineered luxury vehicles. AUDI AG is among the most successful luxury automotive brands, delivering about 1.845 million vehicles globally in 2019. In the U.S., Audi of America sold just over 224,000 vehicles in 2019 and launched the brand's first fully electric vehicle, the Audi e-tron – one of four fully electric models coming to the U.S. market in the next two years. Globally, the brand aims to be CO2 neutral by 2050. Visit audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com for more information regarding Audi vehicles and business topics.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audi-of-america-announces-tara-rush-as-chief-marketing-officer-301176155.html

SOURCE Audi of America

