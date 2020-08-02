+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
02.08.2020 21:00:00

Auden Upstate Student Housing Announces Official Opening

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Student housing collection Auden Living, and its developer DMG Investments, is pleased to announce the opening of Auden Upstate, a milestone in housing for University of South Carolina students at Spartanburg, designed for a post-pandemic academic environment.

Auden Upstate is composed of seven buildings covering an area of 94,000 square feet. The residence provides 486 beds with more than 500 parking spaces. All buildings in the complex are fully furnished as two, four and five bedroom units and are equipped with individual bathrooms for all. Residents have access to top-of-the-line amenities, including a fitness center, basketball court, clubhouse, yoga studio, business center, and resort-style swimming pool.

Auden's Clean Living Program, developed to provide best practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensures that students in Spartanburg live, study and learn in spaces created for safety, comfort and luxury. Auden's proximity to University of South Carolina Upstate makes it an ideal residence for students to achieve academic success while experiencing a high quality of life.

Auden Upstate is now leasing its units with available move-in dates starting in August 2020, in time for the new school year. Inquiries can be made at https://www.audenupstate.com/.

About DMG Investments

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

 

SOURCE Auden Upstate

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
2.64 %
Swiss Re 71.76
0.76 %
UBS Group 10.70
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’761.00
0.62 %
Lonza Grp 568.60
0.46 %
SGS 2’391.00
-1.24 %
ABB 22.77
-1.43 %
Nestle 108.10
-1.66 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-1.66 %
CieFinRichemont 56.50
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
31.07.20
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
31.07.20
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Mögliche neue Spannungen zwischen den USA und China könnten US-Dollar-Kurs gefährden
Experte warnt: Steht den Märkten bald ein "Kobra-Effekt" bevor?
Siemens Healthineers vor Milliardengeschäft: Kauf von Varian Medical Systems angekündigt - Prognose nach Zahlen
Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Bank Cler will wohl Kunden im nächsten Jahr Kryptowährungen anbieten
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Bullenmodus
Diese drei US-Gesundheitswerte empfehlen Wells Fargo-Experten Investoren
Rohstoffe im Juli 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Deswegen haben Cannabis-Aktien an Schwung aufgenommen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die US-Indizes zeigten sich zuletzt fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB