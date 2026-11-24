(RTTNews) - Auction Technology Group PLC (ATHGF, ATG.L), an operator of online auction marketplace, reported Tuesday a profit in fiscal 2026, compared to prior year's loss, benefited mainly by growth in revenues. Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company expects performance in line with market expectations.

In the full year, profit before tax was $5.4 million, compared to last year's loss of $145.8 million.

Earnings per share were 1.6 cents, compared to loss of 118.2 cents a year ago.

Adjusted profit before tax was $62.7 million, compared to $56.7 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 40.5 cents, compared to 37.9 cents a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 15.2 percent from last year to $87.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin, meanwhile, dropped to 34.7 percent from 40.4 percent last year, but was slightly higher than market expectations. Revenue grew 32.1 percent to $251.3 million from last year's $190.2 million, driven by good growth in A&A, partially offset by softness in I&C.

Revenue was up 7.3 percent on a pro forma basis.

Looking ahead for fiscal FY27, the company expects performance in line with market expectations.

Analyst expectations for fiscal 2027 revenue range from $258.2 million to $273.7 million with a mid-point of $262.8 million. The adjusted EBITDA range is from $93.6 million to $101.1 million with a mid-point of $96.1 million.

For the year, revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 4 percent to 5 percent. Revenue growth will be driven largely by A&A and will be H2 weighted, reflecting the implementation of growth initiatives through H1 and their associated benefits.

The company projects an adjusted EBIT margin of 31.0 percent - 32.0 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.5 percent-37.5 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to expand in fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028.

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