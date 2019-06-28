'ATTRANGS' Provides a Variety of Female K-Style Daily Look-Clothing - Open Japanese Online Store

SEOUL, South Korea and TOKYO, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the explosively increasing interest in Hallyu (the Korean wave), K-style fashion from South Korea is also increasing in popularity worldwide. ATTRANGS, a female clothing fashion brand opened its Japanese online shopping mall, making it easier for overseas customers to enjoy K-style products.

ATTRANGS has become a global women's clothing brand that is now targeting the global market beyond Korea.

The opening of the Japanese mall is aimed at improving overseas sales by providing innovative services to the Japanese market through the establishment of an independent server.

By introducing more than 20 brand new items each day and encouraging users to participate in online events, the brand hopes to make the entire shopping experience fun and exciting for their customers.

The website also has a "celeb-look" section where customers can experience clothing items worn by K-pop idols and celebrities. By enabling customers to be a part of the Hallyu trend at reasonable and affordable prices.

The "Our Story" category explains the story of ATTRANGS - a shopping mall that wants to help their customers to empathize with their products. By providing detailed explanations of their products from measurements to materials, it gives shoppers an honest image of the company. It also provides fashion tips for customers having difficulties with what to wear, focusing on the different themes and styles each item.

ATTRANGS has focused on positive marketing to form a mania group by correctly identifying the needs of women in their 20s and 30s.

Even leading to a trending Google search term, 'ATTRANGS word-of-mouth', while customer reviews are continuously being uploaded on various social media channels including Twitter and Instagram, proving the popularity of the brand, as well as the increasing interest of potential and existing customers.

The event will take 2 to 3 days on the 28th of every month, it called ATTRANGS Day, where visitors will be offered free-delivery and a discount rate of up to 40%. The staff has stated that, "We are aiming to continue with offers and events to make sure customers come back for more once they've experienced the joy of shopping with us". This month, ATTRANGS Day will be held from the 28th until the 30th.

