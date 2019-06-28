28.06.2019 02:00:00

'ATTRANGS' Provides a Variety of Female K-Style Daily Look-Clothing - Open Japanese Online Store

SEOUL, South Korea and TOKYO, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the explosively increasing interest in Hallyu (the Korean wave), K-style fashion from South Korea is also increasing in popularity worldwide. ATTRANGS, a female clothing fashion brand opened its Japanese online shopping mall, making it easier for overseas customers to enjoy K-style products.

ATTRANGS has become a global women's clothing brand that is now targeting the global market beyond Korea.

The opening of the Japanese mall is aimed at improving overseas sales by providing innovative services to the Japanese market through the establishment of an independent server.

By introducing more than 20 brand new items each day and encouraging users to participate in online events, the brand hopes to make the entire shopping experience fun and exciting for their customers.

The website also has a "celeb-look" section where customers can experience clothing items worn by K-pop idols and celebrities. By enabling customers to be a part of the Hallyu trend at reasonable and affordable prices.

The "Our Story" category explains the story of ATTRANGS - a shopping mall that wants to help their customers to empathize with their products. By providing detailed explanations of their products from measurements to materials, it gives shoppers an honest image of the company. It also provides fashion tips for customers having difficulties with what to wear, focusing on the different themes and styles each item.

ATTRANGS has focused on positive marketing to form a mania group by correctly identifying the needs of women in their 20s and 30s.

Even leading to a trending Google search term, 'ATTRANGS word-of-mouth', while customer reviews are continuously being uploaded on various social media channels including Twitter and Instagram, proving the popularity of the brand, as well as the increasing interest of potential and existing customers.

The event will take 2 to 3 days on the 28th  of every month, it called ATTRANGS Day, where visitors will be offered free-delivery and a discount rate of up to 40%. The staff has stated that, "We are aiming to continue with offers and events to make sure customers come back for more once they've experienced the joy of shopping with us". This month, ATTRANGS Day will be held from the 28th until the 30th.

Media Contact:
Attrangs
JUNG GI YUL
+81-03-4570-4850
attrangs@naver.com 
https://attrangs.jp

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190626/2508895-1

SOURCE Attrangs

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.06.19
G20-Gipfel rückt immer mehr in den Fokus
27.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
27.06.19
SMI-Abwärtstrend hält an
27.06.19
Weekly-Hits: Automobilindustrie & SMI™
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
26.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf QUALCOMM Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Adobe Systems Inc
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Überbewertet? Goldman Sachs rät von bestimmten Tech-Aktien die Finger zu lassen
Woher kommt der Hype um Wasserstoffaktien wie NEL, ITM Power, Ballard Power & Co.?
US-Präsident Trump verschärft Ton gegenüber Europa
ams-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Geräuschunterdrückungs-Technologie für Ohrhörer lanciert
Tesla-Aktie volatil: Rekordquartal dürfte anscheinend verfehlt werden
Bitcoin nimmt Kurs auf 14'000-Dollar-Marke
Valora-Aktie bricht ein: Gewinnwarnung und neue Mittelfristziele veröffentlicht
Dow geht um Nulllinie in den Feierabend -- SMI geht etwas gester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Kuros-Aktie bricht ein: Ausserordentlicher Generalversammlung erneut Kapitalerhöhung vorgeschlagen
US-Börsen gehen wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- SMI letztlich schwach -- DAX beendet Tag stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwächer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow geht um Nulllinie in den Feierabend -- SMI geht etwas gester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX notierten am Donnerstag etwas fester. Anleger an der Wall Street wagten sich am Donnerstag nur vorsichtig aus der Deckung. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB