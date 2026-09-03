Atento Aktie 24370692 / LU1102842090
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
03.09.2026 18:47:46
Attovia's Q2 Loss Expands With Increased Trials For ATTO-1310; Plans Phase 2 For Q1 '27
(RTTNews) - Attovia Therapeutics Inc. (ATTO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday reported a wider net loss in financial results for the second quarter, owing to increased clinical, preclinical, and manufacturing costs.
The company discovers new drug candidates using its proprietary ATTOBODY biparatopic biologics platform. These include ATTO-1310, under development for chronic pruritic diseases; ATTO-2306, a bispecific antibody for atopic dermatitis; and ATTO-1091, a trispecific antibody for inflammatory bowel diseases. Q2 Financial Readout:
Net loss expanded to $20.69 million or $4.88 per share in the second quarter, compared to $14.44 million or $3.71 per share in the same period of the previous year. This was accounted for by increased expenditure on clinical trials. Research and development (R&D) expenses came to $18.9 million, compared to $13.6 million recorded a year ago.
Revenues totaled $0.45 million, gained from research services provided by the company to EndPath Radio Therapeutics under a license agreement.
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as on June 30, 2026, amounted to $115.13 million.
The company debuted on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 5, 2026, with an initial public offering (IPO) that generated gross proceeds of $332.4 million.
Clinical Updates:
ATTO-1310 was evaluated in a Phase 1b trial for chronic pruritis and high-itch atopic dermatitis (AD). Preliminary results indicate a positive reduction of disease, with a global Phase 2 planned for the first half of 2027.
ATTO-2306 and ATTO-1091 are currently in studies to facilitate an investigational new drug (IND) submission, with a Phase 1 trial scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.
ATTO is currently trading at $24.12, up 4.20%.
Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat
Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Atento S.A. Reg. shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Atento S.A. Reg. shs
ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ABB
✅ Hochtief
✅ Schneider Electric
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 26'000er-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. An den Märkten in Asien ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen.