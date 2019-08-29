29.08.2019 20:20:00

Attorney Morgan Gaynor Is Recognized as "AV Preeminent" by Martindale-Hubbell®

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roman & Gaynor is honored to announce that firm partner Morgan Gaynor has been recognized as AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell®. This renowned organization has been ranking lawyers based on their legal experience, communication skills, ethical standards, and analytical capabilities since 1868.

Roman & Gaynor

Martindale-Hubbell® is a massive global network that exists to connect potential clients with the legal professionals who can meet their unique needs and goals. To this end, Martindale-Hubbell® employs a rigorous and competitive peer-review process to determine which attorneys meet the highest standards of professional excellence. To be recognized as AV Preeminent means that Attorney Gaynor has earned the respect of the legal community by providing his clients with compassionate guidance, exceptional legal services, and dedicated courtroom representation. This is a prestigious honor that is awarded to only 10% of all practicing lawyers in the country.  

Attorney Gaynor is a certified trial lawyer with 27 years of courtroom experience. For the past 16 years, he has been helping the residents of Florida obtain multi-million-dollar settlements and verdicts in personal injury and wrongful death cases. The legal team at Roman & Gaynor congratulate Morgan Gaynor for this incredible achievement.

Inquiring parties can learn more about the personal injury attorneys at Roman & Gaynor by visiting romangaynor.com.

Interested parties can also discover more about the Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™ process by visiting martindale.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-morgan-gaynor-is-recognized-as-av-preeminent-by-martindale-hubbell-300909359.html

SOURCE Roman & Gaynor

