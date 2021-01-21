SMI 10’922 -0.2%  SPI 13’557 -0.1%  Dow 31’230 0.1%  DAX 13’907 -0.1%  Euro 1.0767 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’618 -0.2%  Gold 1’869 -0.1%  Bitcoin 28’640 -9.5%  Dollar 0.8857 -0.4%  Öl 56.1 0.8% 
21.01.2021 20:20:00

Attorney Marshall Silberberg Selected to 2021 Super Lawyers® for Personal Injury Law

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers®, Attorney Marshall Silberberg of the Law Office of Marshall Silberberg has earned listings for his work in personal injury law in Irvine, California yet again. This is a marked achievement, as he has obtained listings in every single edition of Super Lawyers® since 2004.

Law Office of Marshall Silberberg

Attorney Silberberg is the founder of the Orange County-based firm, which has a legal team composed of former defense attorneys who utilize their years of experience to fight against the negligent parties they used to defend. This gives them an advantage in the courtroom, as they know many tactics that the other party could potentially use to deny liability. Attorney Silberberg himself worked as an insurance lawyer for almost three decades before founding the Law Office of Marshall Silberberg in 2004 — the same year he was first listed by Super Lawyers®.

Attorney Silberberg was listed in 2021 Super Lawyers® for his exemplary legal work in the following practice areas in Irvine:

  • Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff
  • Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff
  • Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff

A Thomson Reuters company, Super Lawyers® aims to provide consumers with a directory of legal professionals who have demonstrated great skill in their chosen practice areas. Therefore, these lawyers are evaluated on a dozen different categories that Super Lawyers® believes to be characteristic of "professional achievement and peer recognition," such as honors, employment background, bar activity, achieved verdicts, and more. Only a small portion of the nation's attorneys are listed in Super Lawyers® annually.

Please note: Aspiring and veteran listees alike must be evaluated during the Super Lawyers® selection process each year, no matter if they are attempting to obtain a new listing or renew an old one. Thus, Attorney Silberberg has passed this in-depth review every single year since 2004.

The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg has helped countless Orange County residents who have sustained severe injuries due to another party's negligence. Over the past 16 years, the firm has recovered more than $500 million in compensation. To learn more about Attorney Silberberg and the Law Office of Marshall Silberberg, visit silberberglaw.com. To visit Super Lawyers®, go to superlawyers.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-marshall-silberberg-selected-to-2021-super-lawyers-for-personal-injury-law-301212810.html

SOURCE Law Office of Marshall Silberberg

