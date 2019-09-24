24.09.2019 18:22:00

Attorney Mark Roman Joins the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum As a Member

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Roman, founding attorney at Roman & Gaynor, was recently accepted into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum as a member. This prestigious organization is well-regarded in the legal community and has long since been established as a reputed, reliable source of distinction among legal advocates. The Forum only extends membership to the most qualified individuals, and only those who have secured million and multi-million dollar case results qualify for membership invitations.

Roman & Gaynor

Only about 5,000 of all United States attorneys can claim membership with the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, which translates to fewer than 1% of all practicing attorneys across all practice areas. Only the most qualified lawyers are offered membership, and new members are typically nominated by existing members. The Million Dollar Advocates Forum has been extending offers of membership since 1993, and is supported by The Top Trial Lawyers in America. Each member must be highly qualified and should show a history of proficiency with complex, high value cases.

Since he began practicing law in 1986, Attorney Mark Roman has worked diligently to help personal injury victims and their families. He has undergone vigorous testing to earn a Board Certification as an expert in Civil Trial Law. He was also a Life Member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum before receiving membership to the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

The team at Roman & Gaynor is proud of Attorney Roman's inclusion in this year's membership list and they look forward to working alongside him to continue advocating for victim's rights.

To learn more about the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, visit milliondollaradvocates.com online today. Learn more about Attorney Roman and the rest of the lawyers atromangaynor.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-mark-roman-joins-the-multi-million-dollar-advocates-forum-as-a-member-300924419.html

SOURCE Roman & Gaynor

