SMI 10’877 0.0%  SPI 13’532 0.3%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’848 0.4%  Euro 1.0761 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’603 0.1%  Gold 1’837 0.5%  Bitcoin 32’257 1.3%  Dollar 0.8909 0.0%  Öl 54.7 -0.5% 
18.01.2021 23:20:00

Attorney Kimberly Wilson White Selected to 2021 Super Lawyers® for 5th Consecutive Year

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh-based firm Wilson Law, P.A. is among the top in the region, championing justice for plaintiffs who have been injured by negligence. The skilled attorney who dreamt up this firm and then proceeded to make it a reality is none other than Attorney Kimberly Wilson White. For her successful leadership of the firm's highly competent legal team, Super Lawyers® selected her for inclusion yet again in the 2021 edition.

Wilson Law, P.A

Attorney White's 2021 selection marks her 5-year anniversary as a Super Lawyers® honoree, as she has been listed in every edition since 2017. Furthermore, in 2009, she obtained Rising Stars recognition, an accolade Super Lawyers® reserves for accomplished legal professionals no older than 40 or still in the first 10 years of practice.

The 2021 North Carolina Super Lawyers® list named Attorney White for the following practice areas in Raleigh:

  • Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff

Super Lawyers®, part of Thomson Reuters, is a legal ranking publication nationally regarded as an unbiased and peer-reviewed directory of premier attorneys from over 70 practice areas. To be listed, attorneys must undergo a selection process in which 12 facets of their careers are evaluated, including:

  • Pro bono work
  • Scholarly contributions
  • Representative clients
  • Past verdicts and settlements
  • Other honors and awards

Next, Super Lawyers® candidates are reevaluated by a panel of top-rated attorneys in their primary practice areas. From here, only 5% of United States attorneys pass final selection. Therefore, passing this review five years in a row is an accomplishment worth celebrating and means that Attorney White's practice has consistently remained up to par with the high standards of Super Lawyers®.

Wilson Law, P.A. assists clients in personal injury matters concerning vaccine injuries, negligent pharmaceutical companies, auto accidents, workers compensation and defective products, as well as provides mediation and settlement consulting. As of press time, the firm has recovered more than $27 million for injured individuals. To get in touch with Wilson Law, P.A., visit wilsonlawpa.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-kimberly-wilson-white-selected-to-2021-super-lawyers-for-5th-consecutive-year-301210393.html

SOURCE Wilson Law, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 85.66
4.08 %
The Swatch Grp 256.00
2.81 %
Alcon 63.54
1.92 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’052.50
0.53 %
SGS 2’722.00
0.41 %
UBS Group 13.42
-0.37 %
Geberit 557.00
-0.39 %
Roche Hldg G 314.95
-0.54 %
Swiss Life Hldg 430.10
-0.65 %
Lonza Grp 582.80
-0.78 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:19
Machtwechsel
11:08
Vontobel: derimail - Megatrend Cloud Computing - hier passende Produkte finden
11:00
Market Cross-Currents in 2021
09:39
SMI erneut gegen den Trend fester
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
14.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:38
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
15.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
14.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Private Assets
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Europa-Chef von Moderna: Die Schweiz liegt in der Spitzengruppe
Credit Suisse-Tesla-Skeptiker hält Teslas Batterien für überlegen
Anlagetrends 2021: Hier könnte sich der Blick für Investoren lohnen
Corona-Folgen: So viel nimmt Warren Buffett 2020 mit Dividenden ein
SMI letztlich moderat höher -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
Wells Fargo-Experte: Diese Halbleiter-Werte könnten 2021 interessant werden
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Rückschlag für Krypto-Bär Buffett: Bitcoin steckt Berkshire Hathaway in die Tasche
BKW-Aktie stärker: BKW übernimmt deutsche Ingenieurgesellschaft R&P Ruffert
Lonza übernimmt klinische Fertigung für Aruvant Sciences - Lonza-Aktie in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich moderat höher -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag ohne grosse Ausschläge. Der DAX notierte zum Wochenstart auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag mehrheitlich positive Vorzeichen aus. Feiertagsbedingt findet am Montag kein Handel an den US-Börsen statt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit