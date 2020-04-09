Attorney Katelyn P. Sandfort Joins Herrling Clark Law Firm Ltd.

APPLETON, Wis., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prior to joining Herrling Clark, Katelyn handled a variety of complex and transactional litigation cases at a Northeast Wisconsin law firm. She has also tried cases throughout the State of Wisconsin, from Milwaukee County to Eau Claire County as well as Outagamie County. Katelyn is intimately familiar with the practice of Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, and Subrogation.

Katelyn is a member of both the Wisconsin Defense Counsel and the Wisconsin Association for Justice in addition to various local bar associations. Katelyn received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota'sCarlson School of Management and earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Wisconsin.

Senior Personal Injury Attorney and Herrling Clark Past-President Kevin Lonergan said that Sandfort's addition to the firm is like hitting the jackpot. "Katelyn brings with her a decade of complex litigation experience and trial work. She also brings not only a sharp legal mind but an incredibly outgoing and tenacious personality to our firm. We feel incredibly fortunate to have her and know our clients will benefit from her addition to the team," Lonergan elaborated.

About Herrling Clark Law Firm Ltd.

Herrling Clark Law Firm Ltd. has more nationally board-certified trial attorneys located in northeast Wisconsin than any other law firm. Their skilled legal team has handled some of the largest and most complex civil litigation cases in the area.

Utilizing the latest trends and technology, Herrling Clark's skilled attorneys remain abreast of any changes to the laws as they pertain to their relevant practice areas. By providing personalized service to their clients, they successfully represent their best interests and protect their rights in a court of law.

To learn more about Herrling Clark Law Firm Ltd., visit https://www.herrlingclark.com/ or call 920-739-7366 to schedule a consultation.

SOURCE Herrling Clark Law Firm