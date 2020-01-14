+++ Jetzt in Aktien, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren und dabei von hohem Einzahlungsbonus profitieren +++ -w-
Attorney Jennifer A. Lettman Elected to Palm Beach County Justice Association Board of Directors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Palm Beach personal injury lawyer, Jennifer A. Lettman was elected to the Palm Beach County Justice Association (PBCJA) Board of Directors on Friday, January 10. She and the other newly elected members of the board were elected and sworn in at PGA National Resort & Spa.

The PBCJA is a professional group dedicated to providing civil trial lawyers the tools and resources needed to improve and enhance the standards of trial practice. The Palm Beach chapter is one of the largest in the state, comprised of more than 400 trial attorneys and more than 100 paralegals.

During her two-year term, Lettman will contribute to ideas and actions that help ensure fair access to the courts for everyone.

Lettman is a plaintiff trial attorney at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin with a practice focused primarily on representing victims of catastrophic personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, wrongful death, and product liability.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin
The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach law firm, have been representing clients in all areas of personal injury litigation, including automobile and trucking accidents, product liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice law for three decades. Clark Fountain attorneys have secured more than one billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for their injured clients in Florida and throughout the United States.

For more information visit www.clarkfountain.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-jennifer-a-lettman-elected-to-palm-beach-county-justice-association-board-of-directors-300986168.html

SOURCE Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

