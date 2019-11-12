Attorney Jason Reese Recognized as a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Lawyer in Indiana

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Jason Reese, founding partner of the law firmWagner Reese,was recognized by The National Trial Lawyers and invited to join their Top 100 organization as a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Lawyer in Indiana.

Wagner Reese's partner, Attorney Jason Reese, has been invited for inclusion in The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 organization for his work in Civil Plaintiff law in Indiana. This prestigious honor is extended only to legal advocates who show, "superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as legal professional[s]."

Throughout his 23+ year legal career, Attorney Reese has been recognized by other nationwide organizations, including Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers, which recognizes only 5% of attorneys in any given practice area and region. He works with a multitude of initiatives, and is a board member of the American Association for Justice, the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, and Indianapolis's Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic. Just this year, he was honored with The Distinguished Barrister Award by The Leadership in Law, a recognition only 15 attorneys in all of Indiana receive.

Attorney Reese has also been included in the Top 50 Indiana Lawyers list by Super Lawyers magazine from 2016-2019, the Indiana State Bar Association's Young Lawyer of the Year in 2003, and the Indianapolis Business Journal's Forty Under 40 in 2005.

Not only does Attorney Reese show initiative as a legal advocate, he is passionate about giving back to the community and works with several organizations to provide pro bono work for those who can't afford legal services on their own. Since 2010, he has also served as the President of the Board for Center Point Counseling.

The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 selects peer-nominated attorneys and conducts independent research, using third-party data, to identify the most exemplary attorneys in each geographic area and legal practice. Furthermore, the mission of The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 is to recognize the finest legal service providers in the country and provide them with a way to expand their professional network and knowledge.

The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 uses an extensive nomination and evaluation process to identify the best trial attorneys in the United States. Eligible attorneys who become honored members of the association enjoy the extensive networking opportunities and educational opportunities set forth in their Continuing Legal Education (CLE) courses.

