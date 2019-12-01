Attorney from Prominent Chicago Law Firm Joins UCG as Chief Legal Officer

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Union Cannabis Group Inc (UCG), a leading manufacturing and consulting company in the cannabis industry, expanded its executive team this week with the announcement of corporate attorney Eli Korer as its Chief Legal Officer (CLO).

Prior to joining UCG as CLO, Korer practiced law at an AM Law 100 law firm as a member of the corporate department where he represented public and private companies, nationally and internationally, in a variety of corporate matters including corporate formation, governance and compliance, capital markets, financing, and securities, mergers, stock and asset acquisitions and divestitures. Korer also has extensive experience in commercial transactions including supply chain, distribution, intellectual property asset and licensing matters, and real estate transactions. His experience also extends to project finance and nonprofit organizations.

A graduate of Boston University and Valparaiso University Law School, Korer served as a clerk at the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Department of Justice. "I am excited about having the opportunity, and great good fortune, to work with some of the world's best cannabis extractors, operators, intellectual property licensors and consultants," said Korer. "My interest was piqued by the cannabis industry's potential to grow, produce, and deliver products to business and consumers that will better the quality of lives across the world."

UCG is an expert in the fields of laboratory design, equipment specification, hydrocarbon and ethanol extraction, and product formulation. UCG also owns and operates the award-winning brand Dabstract, a connoisseur recreational brand that is available throughout the state of Washington and is currently expanding to four additional states. "Having Eli onboard has positioned UCG to expand our licensing program for more rapid deployment," said Derek Thiel, COO of UCG. "Our ability to accelerate deal flow and execute has been very valuable for our team and our licensing partners."

Korer will also broaden UCG's scope of critical business and legal strategy consulting services. "The cannabis industry, while fast moving, is still very fragmented in terms of the legal nexus between commercial and regulatory concerns," said Sushanta Parikh, CEO of UCG. "Eli's addition to the UCG team pairs deep legal and corporate experience with best in class industry acumen. This brings potent value to our consulting clients."

Korer sees this as a pivotal time in the evolution of the legal cannabis market. "The cannabis industry is edging toward its next great growth phase – the moment that will define the successful companies by their ability to consistently produce effective, high-quality and safe products, and develop and close outstanding commercial transactions that create true value," he said. "UCG is one of those companies that will stand apart from the rest, and I am excited to be a part of the team."

About UCG:

Union Cannabis Group, INC (UCG) offers design and installation services for cannabis extraction facilities, manufacturing process training, product formulation, and brand licensing. UCG serves clients in multiple states, with clients including Phat Panda (Grow Op Farms, LLC), Washington's leading cannabis producer. UCG designed and currently operates their laboratory, which is the largest processing facility in the state. Dabstract, a premier brand of recreational cannabis extracts, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of UCG.

