DURHAM, N.C., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Tobin, attorney for Greg Lindberg, issued the following statement today to set the record straight about the consensual appointment of a third-party rehabilitator for Mr. Lindberg's insurance companies:

"Contrary to the inaccurate headline published by the Wall Street Journal today, there was no 'seizure' of Mr. Lindberg's North Carolina insurance companies. Mr. Lindberg and the boards of directors of his North Carolina insurance companies consented to an orderly rehabilitation process. This consensual rehabilitation process is in conjunction with an agreed-upon plan to reduce the percentage of these insurance companies' investments where Mr. Lindberg maintains an economic interest.

Mr. Lindberg and the North Carolina insurance companies have worked closely with regulators since 2018 to reduce the percentage of insurance investments where he maintains an economic interest and will continue to do so during the rehabilitation process. Regulators welcomed Lindberg's participation in the consensual rehabilitation."

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-for-greg-lindberg-issues-statement-correcting-wall-street-journal-article-300877611.html

SOURCE Aaron Tobin, Condon Tobin Sladek Thornton PLLC