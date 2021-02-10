Attorney Douglas Borthwick Receives Martindale-Hubbell™ "Platinum" Client Champion Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The distinguished Law Firm of Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick was awarded Martindale-Hubbell's™ prestigious "Platinum" Client Champion Award, which recognizes attorneys who have received near-perfect ratings and reviews for current and previous clients.

Martindale-Hubbell™ is an online service that provides reviews of individual lawyers as well as law firms that they work for and is designed to provide people seeking legal help with unbiased feedback and additional information to help them find the right attorney. According to the company, Martindale.com contains profiles for more than one million lawyers and law firms across the world. Less than 1% of the attorneys listed on Martindale.com have been accorded this Martindale-Hubbell™ honor of distinction. Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards. Martindale-Hubbell™ is the Gold Standard among attorney peer review ratings.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick's profile was featured in the California Business Journal in 2018: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick can be found at: www.borthwicklawyer.com

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for.

"We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude, appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly." - Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

Media Contact:

John Walter

714-564-9400

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-douglas-borthwick-receives-martindale-hubbell-platinum-client-champion-award-301225966.html

SOURCE Attorney Douglas Borthwick