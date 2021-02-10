SMI 10’887 0.8%  SPI 13’579 0.7%  Dow 31’376 0.0%  DAX 14’010 0.0%  Euro 1.0800 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’664 0.1%  Gold 1’855 0.9%  Bitcoin 40’843 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8899 -0.3%  Öl 61.5 0.3% 

BX Swiss TV: Bitcoin - nach Tesla nun Apple? -w-
10.02.2021 14:38:00

Attorney Douglas Borthwick Receives Martindale-Hubbell™ "Platinum" Client Champion Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The distinguished Law Firm of Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick was awarded Martindale-Hubbell's prestigious "Platinum" Client Champion Award, which recognizes attorneys who have received near-perfect ratings and reviews for current and previous clients. 

Martindale-Hubbell is an online service that provides reviews of individual lawyers as well as law firms that they work for and is designed to provide people seeking legal help with unbiased feedback and additional information to help them find the right attorney.  According to the company, Martindale.com contains profiles for more than one million lawyers and law firms across the world.  Less than 1% of the attorneys listed on Martindale.com have been accorded this Martindale-Hubbell honor of distinction.  Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell.  This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.  Martindale-Hubbell is the Gold Standard among attorney peer review ratings.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick's profile was featured in the California Business Journal in 2018:  https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit:  https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick can be found at: www.borthwicklawyer.com 

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted.  We're busy.  We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them.  Appreciate your life.  We all only get one.  Invest in what makes you happy.  There is so much to be thankful for. 

"We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things.  But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it.  Give thanks every day.  Live consciously with awareness and gratitude, appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly." - Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

Media Contact: 
John Walter
714-564-9400

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-douglas-borthwick-receives-martindale-hubbell-platinum-client-champion-award-301225966.html

SOURCE Attorney Douglas Borthwick

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 101.08
1.83 %
Zurich Insur Gr 380.30
1.41 %
Lonza Grp 595.80
1.36 %
Swiss Life Hldg 436.00
1.23 %
Givaudan 3’644.00
1.05 %
Alcon 66.84
0.09 %
ABB 26.10
0.04 %
Geberit 553.20
0.04 %
CieFinRichemont 87.76
-0.11 %
The Swatch Grp 266.90
-0.82 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:43
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:42
Vontobel: Elektrofahrzeuge - der Boom hat begonnen
08:55
SMI deutlich fester erwartet
09.02.21
Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin – nach Tesla nun Apple? | BX Swiss TV
09.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Der Bitcoin kletterte gestern wieder über die 40.000 USD Grenze und wurde beflügelt durch den Einstieg von Elon Musk mit Tesla im grossen Rahmen. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV, Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz gibt er Einblicke was dahinter steckt und ob weitere grosse Technologiefirmen wie Apple, Amazon oder Facebook den Weg zur Massenadaption ebnen werden.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin – nach Tesla nun Apple? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht schlussendlich um 40% ein: Erste Ergebnisse zu COVID-Kandidat vorgelegt - Rücktrit im VR
Lonza-Aktie beendet Handel klar im Plus: Lonza verkauft Chemiesparte an Bain und Cinven
Value-Investor Grantham prophezeit den Aktien-Crash - wegen diesen Warnsignalen
Bitcoin-Höhenflug hält weiter an - Auch Ether mit Rekord
ams klettert im Schlussquartal mit Umsatz auf Rekordniveau - ams-Aktie fällt nach enttäuscht aufgenommenem Ausblick
Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung
US-Börsen schliessen wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst knapp im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Aktienmärkte beenden Handel freundlich
Hedgefonds-Manager Tepper: Kräftemessen rund um GameStop und Co. könnte für Kleinanleger schlimm ausgehen
Nestlé treibt Umbau zur Klimaneutralität bis 2050 voran - Nestlé-Aktie leicht im Plus
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind die Vorzeichen am Mittwoch grün. Die deutsche Börse tritt jedoch nur auf der Stelle. Für die Indizes in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit