+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
29.04.2020 11:05:00

Attorney Brian Lagesse Joins NC Eminent Domain Law Firm

DURHAM, N.C., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Brian Lagesse has joined the ranks of former NCDOT Assistant Attorneys General Stan Abrams, Jason Campbell, and Kevin Mahoney, as well as Attorney Kenneth Bryan, who together, lead the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm.

"What really excites me about eminent domain as a practice area is that we get to go in and provide real help to individuals who may be getting taken advantage of by the NC Department of Transportation. I feel proud in representing 'the little guys' — our clients — and making sure their constitutional rights are being upheld," according to Lagesse.

Lagesse holds an LL.M. in Law and Entrepreneurship from Duke University School of Law. He earned his J.D. from Regent University School of Law and his B.B.A. from Baylor University. He is licensed to practice in North Carolina. In law school, he won first place in the school's intramural negotiation competition, and he's carried that champion mentality with him throughout his legal career. In his previous job, he represented some of the world's largest financial institutions in complex real estate and financial litigation, where he conducted tough negotiations on his clients' behalf.

"We are excited to welcome Brian to the team. His experience and enthusiasm will be a great addition to our strong roster of attorneys at the firm and a great benefit to our clients," said Attorney Stan Abrams, head of the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm.

Lagesse is no stranger to helping his clients fight against giant entities like the NCDOT and is looking forward to serving the people of North Carolina who are affected by eminent domain laws.

About the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm
The NC Eminent Domain Law Firm is dedicated solely to representing property owners impacted by eminent domain law. It is led by three former Assistant Attorneys General who worked for the NC Department of Transportation handling some of their largest and most important cases. The firm's attorneys have over 60 years of combined experience working exclusively in land condemnation. The NC Eminent Domain Law Firm is a division of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, which has more than 50 attorneys, based in Durham, North Carolina, with 15 additional offices statewide: Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, Morganton, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winton-Salem.

Contact Information:
Stan Abrams
1-877-393-4990
NC Eminent Domain Law Firm
280 South Mangum Street
Suite 400
Durham, NC 27701

 

SOURCE NC Eminent Domain Law Firm

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.48
3.35 %
CS Group 8.87
2.09 %
LafargeHolcim 39.65
1.59 %
ABB 18.42
0.74 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.70
0.57 %
CieFinRichemont 55.04
-0.97 %
Nestle 102.94
-1.11 %
Roche Hldg G 346.75
-1.70 %
Sika 158.75
-1.73 %
Alcon 51.30
-1.99 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:11
SMI steuert auf 10.000er-Marke zu
06:14
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Index hinkt hinterher / ABB – Massive Hürde direkt voraus
28.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Zurich Insurance Group AG
28.04.20
Vontobel: Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft?
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.20
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:48
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Novartis mit Gewinnschub im ersten Quartal
Wirecard-Aktie unter 100 Euro wert: Kein Korrekturbedarf durch KPMG-Prüfung - Prüfer bemängeln Schwächen
Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
UBS-Aktie schiesst hoch: UBS steigert Gewinn trotz Coronakrise deutlich
Lufthansa-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Regierung soll sich anscheinend mit 9 Milliarden beteiligen
ams-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Umsatzsprung und Margenwachstum trotz Coronakrise
US-Handel endet mit Verlusten-- SMI und DAX beenden Tag mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Harley-Davidson-Aktie springt trotz Gewinneinbruch zweistellig hoch
Bitcoin wird für Krypto-Neulinge zunehmend interessanter
Ausblick AMS: Quartalsumsatz von 480 Millionen US-Dollar erwartet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI gibt nach -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Markt gibt zur Wochenmitte nach. In Deutschland zeigen sich Anleger noch unentschlossen. Die Börsen in Fernost können zulegen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB