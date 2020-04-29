Attorney Brian Lagesse Joins NC Eminent Domain Law Firm

DURHAM, N.C., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Brian Lagesse has joined the ranks of former NCDOT Assistant Attorneys General Stan Abrams, Jason Campbell, and Kevin Mahoney, as well as Attorney Kenneth Bryan, who together, lead the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm.

"What really excites me about eminent domain as a practice area is that we get to go in and provide real help to individuals who may be getting taken advantage of by the NC Department of Transportation. I feel proud in representing 'the little guys' — our clients — and making sure their constitutional rights are being upheld," according to Lagesse.

Lagesse holds an LL.M. in Law and Entrepreneurship from Duke University School of Law. He earned his J.D. from Regent University School of Law and his B.B.A. from Baylor University. He is licensed to practice in North Carolina. In law school, he won first place in the school's intramural negotiation competition, and he's carried that champion mentality with him throughout his legal career. In his previous job, he represented some of the world's largest financial institutions in complex real estate and financial litigation, where he conducted tough negotiations on his clients' behalf.

"We are excited to welcome Brian to the team. His experience and enthusiasm will be a great addition to our strong roster of attorneys at the firm and a great benefit to our clients," said Attorney Stan Abrams, head of the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm.

Lagesse is no stranger to helping his clients fight against giant entities like the NCDOT and is looking forward to serving the people of North Carolina who are affected by eminent domain laws.

About the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm

The NC Eminent Domain Law Firm is dedicated solely to representing property owners impacted by eminent domain law. It is led by three former Assistant Attorneys General who worked for the NC Department of Transportation handling some of their largest and most important cases. The firm's attorneys have over 60 years of combined experience working exclusively in land condemnation. The NC Eminent Domain Law Firm is a division of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, which has more than 50 attorneys, based in Durham, North Carolina, with 15 additional offices statewide: Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, Morganton, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winton-Salem.

