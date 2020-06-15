15.06.2020 21:09:00

Attorney Andrew G.O. Biren at Biren Law Group Selected to 2020 Rising Stars List

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With over half a billion dollars recovered for victims of serious injuries, the attorneys at Biren Law Group have often been honored with awards and accolades for their work. Now the firm is proud to announce that Attorney Andrew G.O. Biren has been chosen to the exclusive 2020 Rising Stars list in recognition of his significant contributions.

Biren Law Group

Every year, the Super Lawyers organization searches for the most outstanding lawyers in each practice area and region, relying on a combination of peer nominations, client feedback, and independent research to place qualifying attorneys on either the Super Lawyers or Rising Stars lists. Using a patented multi-phase selection process, the Super Lawyers team first reviews candidates on 12 different indicators of professional success, such as verdicts and settlements, experience, community service, bar and professional activities, honors and awards, and representative clients. Candidates are then evaluated by a Blue Ribbon Panel composed of top scorers in their main practice area. 

To be selected to the Rising Stars list, an attorney under the age of 40 must meet all of these requirements. Only 2.5% of practicing attorneys in California will be selected to the Rising Stars list, making this an extraordinary honor for those selected.

At this time, the team at Biren Law Group would like to congratulate Attorney Andrew G.O. Biren for winning this award. By continuing in the legal tradition of his father Matthew B.F. Biren – founder of Biren Law Group and a selectee by Super Lawyers for 15 consecutive years – Attorney Andrew Biren has continued to make a significant difference in the lives of his clients.

For more information or press inquiries, contact Biren Law Group at https://www.biren.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-andrew-go-biren-at-biren-law-group-selected-to-2020-rising-stars-list-301077066.html

SOURCE Biren Law Group

