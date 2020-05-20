ATTOM Data Solutions CEO Rob Barber Named 2020 Maverick Of The Year By American Business Awards®

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), today announced its CEO Rob Barber was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Maverick of the Year category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards®.

The Maverick of the Year award recognizes individual executives who have affected the most positive change on his or her company and/or industry since the beginning of 2019. Rob's significant accomplishments over the past year include spearheading ATTOM's acquisition by Lovell Minnick Partners in January 2019, positioning the company for sustained growth, and overseeing ATTOM's ever-expanding Table of Data Elements, among other notable initiatives.

"I'm extremely humbled by this honor, particularly in today's current climate, as I feel fortunate to work alongside such an outstanding group of individuals that have united as a company to persevere through the challenges we are facing," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM Data Solutions. "This award further solidifies our commitment to power innovation across various industries with premium property data and analytics."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards program received more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry this year for consideration in the American Business Awards program. To learn more about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion."

Over the past four years, as CEO of ATTOM Data Solutions, Rob Barber has led the premium property data provider in powering products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. Under Rob's leadership, ATTOM has completed several strategic initiatives to bring more comprehensive real estate data to the marketplace, as well as provide new data delivery solutions that make the data more widely available to a broad spectrum of companies. Rob has played a key role in accomplishing this objective through the initiatives driven by the company's mission to provide premium property data fueling innovation.

A veteran in the real estate information services industry, Rob joined what was then RealtyTrac as CEO in 2015 and led the creation of the ATTOM Data Warehouse and the company's subsequent rebranding as ATTOM Data Solutions in 2016. Since then, Rob has worked diligently to solidify the company's brand as the leading supplier of premium property data fueling innovation. Prior to joining ATTOM, he was CEO of Environmental Data Resources (EDR).

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, marketing lists, match & append and introducing the first property data delivery solution, a cloud-based data platform that streamlines data management – Data-as-a-Service (DaaS).

