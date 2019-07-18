atta announces the launch of its new iOS and Android app and released data of the best time to book hotels in Japan, Hawaii, Taiwan and Singapore from its big data and AI system

TOKYO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- atta pte ltd (represented by CEO: Yoshihisa Haruyama) has announced the launch of its iOS app as of 4 July 2019 and its Android app as of 18 July 2019. Both the iOS and Android versions make use of an in-house AI system that predicts the future prices of accommodation and helps travellers find the best time to book their hotel rooms so they can get the best deals.

atta is a travel tech service that helps travellers search for and compare various accommodation types such as hotels, ryokans, inns, villas and vacation rentals with approximately 800,000 listings in 218 countries around the world. With this new launch, atta uses AI to analyse pricing trends in room rates for specific accommodations based on the desired check-in day and then predicts the probability of the room rates dropping further in future. We have also developed a price alert functionality so travellers will be notified on their devices when the price of their desired room actually drops. In addition, we have added a calendar month-view that shows the cheapest time to travel to any chosen destination at a glance. Patents have been filed for the launch of these services which promises to provide a new user experience for accommodation price comparison. CEO Haruyama says: "We are proud to be finally able to provide users with accommodation search services that uses our in-house AI system that we have been working on for more than a year since our founding in March 2018. We aim to be a travel tech service that creates more value for travellers."

Simultaneously, atta also released the data of the best time to book hotels in Japan, Hawaii, Taiwan and Singapore from its big data and AI system.

Survey Overview: Survey on when is the cheapest time to book a hotel ahead of your stay

Target Accommodations: Hotels & Inns & Vacation Rentals Available For Online Booking

Japan (12,027 Listings), Hawaii (165 Listings). Taiwan (4,061 Listings), Singapore (439 Listings)

Check In Dates: 20 June 2019 (Thursday) & 4 July 2019 (Thursday) & 11 July (Thursday)

Research Period: 50 Days to 1 Day Before Check In Date

Survey Summary of Results

Japan tends to have the cheapest plan sold 41-50 days prior.

tends to have the cheapest plan sold 41-50 days prior. Hawaii tends to have the cheapest plan sold 41-50 days prior. There is a minor peak in cheap plans being sold 26-30 days ahead of time because travellers who book plans with free cancellation decided to cancel their plans and the hotel re-sells those plans to new travellers.

tends to have the cheapest plan sold 41-50 days prior. There is a minor peak in cheap plans being sold 26-30 days ahead of time because travellers who book plans with free cancellation decided to cancel their plans and the hotel re-sells those plans to new travellers. On the contrary, Taiwan tends to have the cheapest plan sold just 1-10 days prior.

tends to have the cheapest plan sold just 1-10 days prior. Singapore's best time to book data tends to be more evenly spread out, but booking at least 31 days ahead will likely help travellers save money

Reflecting on the results, CEO Haruyama says: "The pricing trends of the best time to book is complex and differs on many factors such as the destination chosen, the specific check-in date and of course the availability of rooms in each destination. Using AI to predict future prices makes it possible for travellers to get the best deals and takes out the need for them to guess the best time to book. We hope to empower every traveller to make smart booking choices and we hope to be their trusted travel partner."

a tta's Products & Services

Website: https://atta.ai

iOS AppStore Page: https://apps.apple.com/app/atta/id1406244428

Android AppStore Page: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.atta

Languages Currently Supported: English & Japanese

About atta pte ltd

atta pte ltd is a travel technology startup with offices in Tokyo and Singapore. atta was founded in Tokyo on 12 March 2018 and expanded its presence to Singapore in March 2019. atta has raised 2.5M USD in Series A fundraising in January 2019. For more information, please email: pr@atta.ai

