12.11.2019 04:00:00

atta, a travel service that uses Big Data and AI has helped travelers save 600,000 SGD from price alerts and has added Booking.com to its list of partners

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- atta pte ltd (represented by CEO: Yoshihisa Haruyama) has announced that since the launch of its app on 4 July 2019, atta has helped travelers save 600,000 SGD through its price alerts for both flights and hotels. These alerts notify travelers when prices drop for hotels or flights. The atta app has achieved more than 100,000 downloads since July.

With the atta app, travelers can easily compare prices from various online booking platforms in one glance. Our AI system predicts the probability of room rates dropping in the future. Travelers can sign up for push notifications so that they are notified when the price drops for their desired hotel. Since July, atta has helped travelers save 350,000 SGD on hotel room rates.

In September, atta built a flight tickets search service in collaboration with Skyscanner. With the atta app, travelers can search for flights to & from 4400 airports globally. Similar to its hotels service, atta has a built-in AI price prediction functionality for flight tickets as well. Travelers can sign up for price alerts to monitor the prices of specific routes and be alerted in real-time when the prices drop. Since September, atta has helped travelers save 250,000 SGD on flight ticket prices.

Mr Haruyama said: "I am glad that atta can help travelers get the best deals for their flights & hotels and save lots of time and money with our price alerts feature. We're glad that more than 100,000 travelers have downloaded our app so far and we look forward to helping more travelers in the future!"

In October, atta successfully completed the integration of travel e-commerce partner, Booking.com, which connects travelers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay. These options range from hotels and vacations homes to ryokans, villas and even igloos. In response, Mr Haruyama said: "With this system integration with Booking.com, travelers have more options at their fingertips to search, compare and finally book their desired accommodation. We are proud to be working with Booking.com to deliver more value and choice to our travelers."

Website: https://atta.ai/

iOS App:https://apps.apple.com/app/atta/id1406244428
Android App:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.atta
Languages Currently Supported: English & Japanese

About atta pte ltd

atta pte ltd is a travel technology start-up with offices in Tokyo and Singapore. atta was founded in Tokyo on 12 March 2018 and expanded to Singapore in March 2019. atta has raised 2.5M USD in early-round fundraising in January 2019. As a leader in innovation, atta was invited to present at RISE Hong Kong 2019 and ITB Asia 2019. atta was also nominated as a national finalist in the ASEAN Rice Bowl Startup Awards for Best Newcomer and Founder of the Year. For more information, please email Gerard Andrew James, Director, Business Development, SEA at: pr@atta.ai

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191108/2637279-1

SOURCE atta

