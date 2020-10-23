SMI 9’999 0.1%  SPI 12’485 -0.1%  Dow 28’364 0.5%  DAX 12’543 -0.1%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’171 -0.3%  Gold 1’904 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9073 0.3%  Öl 42.4 1.7% 

23.10.2020 00:50:00

ATS to Host Second Quarter Conference Call Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") will report its financial results for the second quarter ended September 27, 2020 before the TSX opens on November 4, 2020.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.)

At 10:00 a.m. eastern Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the Company will host a conference call and webcast of management's quarterly remarks and follow up question and answer period with analysts.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed live at www.atsautomation.com. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (647) 427-7450 five minutes prior.

A replay of the conference will be available on the ATS website following the call. Alternatively, a telephone recording of the call will be available for one week (until midnight November 11, 2020) by dialing (416) 849-0833 and entering passcode 6876432 followed by the number sign.

About ATS
ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and aftersales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas. Founded in 1978, ATS employs approximately 4,200 people at 20 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

SOURCE ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

