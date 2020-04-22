ATS Automation Awarded Order Booking to Enable Rapid Scale-Up of COVID-19 Test Kit Manufacturing

CAMBRIDGE, ON, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA), an industry-leading automation solutions provider ("ATS" or the "Company"), today announced it has received a $65 million Order Booking from Tessy Plastics to design, build and deliver two automated manufacturing systems within the next four months. The program is expected to enable the production of 10 million units per month of critical components for point-of-care testing kits that can be used to detect COVID-19.

"Our teams have been hyper-focused on helping manufacturers address the critical need for medical equipment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer of ATS. "ATS' involvement in this critical program for Tessy Plastics brings forward our significant capabilities in life sciences coupled with our ability to quickly enable manufacturers to scale production at the highest levels of quality demanded in the medical device industry. I am very proud of the way our teams have optimized resourcing across the ATS global footprint to meet an aggressive delivery schedule that will quickly bring these urgently-needed test kits to the medical community."

About Tessy Plastics

Founded in 1973, Tessy Plastics is a global contract manufacturer headquartered in Skaneateles, New York, specializing in injection molding and custom automated assembly solutions. We have facilities in New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and China. All of our facilities are FDA/GMP compliant and add up to more than 1.6 million square feet, including 135,000 square feet of ISO Class 7 & 8 clean room manufacturing. Through comprehensive engineering and research & development, we provide superior quality and speed to market. Contributing to both Medical and Consumer markets allows us to leverage our expertise over a wide range of products. Our capabilities include everything from product concept development and prototyping to manufacturing, packaging, and global distribution. For more information, visit www.tessy.com.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas. Founded in 1978, ATS employs approximately 4,500 people at 23 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com .

