16.03.2021 03:47:00

Atrium Wine Brokers to Represent St. Stephen Organic Vineyards in California

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Stephen Vineyards, LLC today announced its' partnership with Atrium Wine Brokers. AWB is a prominent broker, having helped develop several major brands in the US market.

St. Stephen Vineyards, founded in 2008, is headquartered in the Colchagua Valley of Chile, with U.S. sales offices in San José, California. Owner Tim Edwards emphasizes, "Organic wine is the fastest growing segment in the North American beverage market. We're grateful for the recognition our wines have received, and the medals awarded us."

Founded in 2016, Atrium Wine Brokers is an advocate of distinctive, family-owned wineries from California, Oregon, Washington, Italy, France, Chile and around the world. AWB has a team of Brand Ambassadors throughout California whose success is based on building solid relationships with its customers.

"We see a great fit between these wines and our customers. High quality, award-winning organic wines at a competitive price are exactly what our customers are asking for," says AWB owner Jessie Casanova. "In addition to being the right wine at the right price, many of our customers really connect with St. Stephen Vineyard's commitment to support environmental causes."

A cause-based marketing organization, St. Stephen Organic Vineyards' proceeds benefit environmental causes. In December 2019 St. Stephen Organic Vineyards was invited to present to the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, on the topic of "How Businesses Can Maximize Impact on Mitigating Climate Change." This conference serves as the annual formal meeting of the UNFCCC Parties to assess progress in dealing with climate change, and to establish legally binding obligations for developed countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and to create a general path towards positive climate action.

St. Stephen Vineyards, LLC is based in San José, CA and imports St. Stephen premium organics wines in North America. Viña St. Stephen, Ltda. is based in San José de los Lingues Chile with certified organic vineyards located in the Colchagua Valley of Chile. For more information about St. Stephen Vineyards, visit the company's website at http://StStephen.cl/news, or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ststephenwine. For more information about Atrium Wine Brokers, visit the company's web site at https://www.atriumwinebrokers.com or follow AWB on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/atriumwinecompany

Press contact William Edwards, info@ststephen.cl

