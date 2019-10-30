AtriCure Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced third quarter 2019 financial results.

"We successfully executed across our initiatives and continued our strong momentum of top line growth in the third quarter,” said Mike Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtriCure. "This quarter was highlighted by our strategic acquisition of SentreHEART, which deepens our commitment to the electrophysiology space and meaningfully expands our market opportunities over the long term.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $56.6 million, an increase of $6.7 million or 13.4% (14.0% on a constant currency basis), compared to third quarter 2018 revenue. U.S. revenue was $46.1 million, an increase of $6.4 million or 16.0%, compared to third quarter 2018 revenue. U.S. revenue growth was driven by increased sales across key products within open ablation, minimally invasive ablation and appendage management categories. International revenue increased 3.1% (an increase of 6.0% on a constant currency basis) to $10.5 million, as a result of increased sales of open ablation and appendage management products and offsetting a decline in minimally invasive product revenue.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was $41.8 million compared to $35.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 increased to 73.8% from 72.0% in the third quarter of 2018, driven by product and geographic mix as well as operational improvements to lower production costs. Additionally, share-based compensation decreased as a result of a one-time charge for the acceleration of vesting of restricted stock awards in 2018.

Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.6 million, compared to $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. Net loss per share was $0.25 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss per share of $0.22 for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to a loss of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted loss per share for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.33 compared to $0.24 for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per share are non-GAAP measures. During the third quarter of 2019, we modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude acquisition costs due to their nonrecurring nature. This modified definition of adjusted EBITDA has been applied to all periods presented within this press release for comparability. A discussion of non-GAAP measures, including the modification of the adjusted EBITDA calculation, and reconciliations regarding non-GAAP financial measures to their respective GAAP financial measures is provided later in this press release.

2019 Financial Guidance

Management is updating revenue guidance for 2019 to a range of $227 million to $229 million, corresponding to growth of 13% to 14% for the year, and maintaining expectations for a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss between $7 million and $9 million.

Conference Call

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements”– that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.atricure.com/fls as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. This document also includes forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AtriCure’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, AtriCure uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics.

Revenue reported on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by applying previous period foreign currency exchange rates, which are determined by the average daily Euro to Dollar exchange rate, to each of the comparable periods. Management analyzes revenue on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on revenue, the Company believes that evaluating growth in revenue on a constant currency basis provides an additional and meaningful assessment of revenue to both management and the Company’s investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net loss before other income/expense (including interest), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition costs, and change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities. Due to the nonrecurring nature of acquisition costs, the Company has modified the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to exclude acquisition costs. Acquisition costs are expenses incurred to effect a business combination and include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional fees; finder fees; and costs of registering and issuing debt and equity securities. Prior to the SentreHEART transaction, the Company’s most recent acquisition occurred in October 2015 and acquisition costs related to the transactions were included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA at that time. The Company believes it is now appropriate to modify the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to exclude acquisition costs because the Company has concluded that acquisition costs are generally nonrecurring and are not reflective of the operational results of the Company’s core business, and the Company believes this approach is more comparable to peer company reporting. Management believes in order to properly understand the short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. The excluded items vary in frequency and/or impact on our continuing results of operations and management believes that the excluded items are typically not reflective of our ongoing core business operations and financial condition. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for both strategic and annual operating planning, and previously used adjusted EBITDA as a performance metric in the annual incentive plan. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods can be found in the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss (Adjusted EBITDA)” later in this release.

Adjusted loss per share is a non-GAAP measure which calculates the net loss per share before non-cash adjustments to expenses related to the adjustment in value of contingent consideration liabilities. Management believes this metric provides a better measure of comparability of results between periods, as such adjustments are not frequent in nature or similar in value and can be significant. A reconciliation of adjusted loss per share reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods can be found in the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share” later in this release.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by AtriCure may not be the same or calculated the same as those used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for AtriCure’s financial results prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP.

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 United States Revenue: Open ablation $ 19,754 $ 17,948 $ 59,311 $ 53,600 Minimally invasive ablation 9,006 7,877 25,860 25,604 Appendage management 16,907 13,487 49,075 38,385 Total ablation and appendage management 45,667 39,312 134,246 117,589 Valve tools 456 452 2,046 1,445 Total United States 46,123 39,764 136,292 119,034 International Revenue: Open ablation 5,850 5,437 18,942 16,182 Minimally invasive ablation 2,058 2,355 6,122 6,807 Appendage management 2,532 2,318 7,963 6,540 Total ablation and appendage management 10,440 10,110 33,027 29,529 Valve tools 51 67 167 174 Total international 10,491 10,177 33,194 29,703 Total revenue 56,614 49,941 169,486 148,737 Cost of revenue 14,817 13,993 43,925 40,207 Gross profit 41,797 35,948 125,561 108,530 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 10,154 8,556 28,134 26,268 Selling, general and administrative expenses 40,280 33,440 115,223 96,782 Total operating expenses 50,434 41,996 143,357 123,050 Loss from operations (8,637 ) (6,048 ) (17,796 ) (14,520 ) Other expense, net (650 ) (1,136 ) (1,151 ) (3,040 ) Loss before income tax expense (9,287 ) (7,184 ) (18,947 ) (17,560 ) Income tax expense 75 51 151 147 Net loss $ (9,362 ) $ (7,235 ) $ (19,098 ) $ (17,707 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.25 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.53 Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 37,842 33,601 37,387 33,280

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 79,739 $ 124,402 Accounts receivable, net 26,798 25,195 Inventories 27,789 22,484 Prepaid and other current assets 3,527 2,592 Total current assets 137,853 174,673 Property and equipment, net 30,788 27,080 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,313 — Long-term investments 20,354 — Goodwill and intangible assets, net 366,686 154,511 Other noncurrent assets 762 495 Total assets $ 560,756 $ 356,759 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 42,124 $ 35,499 Other current liabilities and current maturities of debt and leases 2,158 4,717 Total current liabilities 44,282 40,216 Finance lease liabilities 11,662 12,172 Long-term debt 59,517 35,571 Operating lease liabilities 3,076 — Other noncurrent liabilities 183,998 19,419 Total liabilities 302,535 107,378 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 40 39 Additional paid-in capital 524,658 496,544 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (376 ) (199 ) Accumulated deficit (266,101 ) (247,003 ) Total stockholders' equity 258,221 249,381 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 560,756 $ 356,759

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (19,098 ) $ (17,707 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 12,816 11,666 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 6,983 6,531 Amortization of deferred financing costs 233 341 Non-cash lease expense 466 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment and impairment of assets 433 106 Realized loss from foreign exchange on intercompany transactions 227 94 Accretion of investments (882 ) (121 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 580 419 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (6,934 ) (6,696 ) Payment of nContact contingent consideration in excess of purchase accounting amount — (96 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable (2,045 ) (727 ) Inventories (3,643 ) 110 Other current assets (934 ) (425 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 202 1,262 Other noncurrent assets and liabilities (686 ) 87 Net cash used in operating activities (12,282 ) (5,156 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities (66,726 ) (29,995 ) Sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 92,985 20,539 Purchases of property and equipment (7,825 ) (5,128 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 28 6 Cash paid for SentreHEART business combination (18,008 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 454 (14,578 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt borrowings 20,000 17,381 Payments on debt and finance leases (459 ) (1,608 ) Payment of debt fees (329 ) (1,136 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 2,283 6,957 Shares repurchased for payment of taxes on stock awards (8,976 ) (4,422 ) Proceeds from economic incentive loan 500 — Payments of nContact contingent consideration liability previously established in purchase accounting — (1,125 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 13,019 16,047 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (240 ) (123 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 951 (3,810 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 32,231 21,809 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 33,182 $ 17,999

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss (Adjusted EBITDA) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss, as reported $ (9,362 ) $ (7,235 ) $ (19,098 ) $ (17,707 ) Income tax expense 75 51 151 147 Other expense, net 650 1,136 1,151 3,040 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,393 2,128 6,983 6,531 Share-based compensation expense 4,287 4,242 12,816 11,666 Contingent consideration adjustment (3,062 ) (780 ) (6,934 ) (6,696 ) Acquisition costs 2,819 — 3,645 — Non-GAAP adjusted loss (adjusted EBITDA) $ (2,200 ) $ (458 ) $ (1,286 ) $ (3,019 )

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss, as reported $ (9,362 ) $ (7,235 ) $ (19,098 ) $ (17,707 ) Contingent consideration adjustment (3,062 ) (780 ) (6,934 ) (6,696 ) Net loss excluding contingent consideration adjustment $ (12,424 ) $ (8,015 ) $ (26,032 ) $ (24,403 ) Basic and diluted adjusted net loss per share $ (0.33 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted net loss per share Basic and diluted 37,842 33,601 37,387 33,280

