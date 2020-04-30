AtriCure Announces Investor Update Webcast on May 8, 2020 in Conjunction with the 41st Annual Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) Virtual Meeting

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that the company will host an analyst and institutional investor update webcast at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 8, 2020, to coincide with the 41st Annual Heart Rhythm Scientific Sessions.

The webcast will include remarks from the Principal Investigator of the CONVERGE IDE trial as well an interactive question and answer session with a panel of clinicians. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the "Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

