04.09.2020 02:00:00

ATrack's UVengers UV1 verified by Chang Gung University to kill 99.8% of SARS-CoV-2 in 3 seconds

TAIPEI, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATrack Technology Inc. (TPEX: 6465), an Internet of Vehicles (IoV) company, has established the new brand UVengers that provides disease prevention products to help people stay safe from pathogen-related illnesses during the current pandemic and in the post-pandemic world. UVengers' first product UV1, equipped with high UV output LEDs from renowned Japanese UV-C LED manufacturer Asahi Kasei, can kill 99.8% of the COVID-19 virus in 3 seconds, according to research undertaken by Taiwan-based Chang Gung University. UV1 will be available for pre-purchase in September.

Each of UV1's UV-C LEDs has market leading UV output power of 60mW, and emits UV light at 265nm wavelength which has the best germicidal effect against pathogens. In order to verify UV1's ability to kill SARS-CoV-2, ATrack commissioned Chang Gung University to test the device against live virus in a Biosafety Level 3 lab. The results showed 99.8% of SARS-CoV-2 reduction rate after irradiation by UV1 for 3 seconds, making the device one of the few UV disinfection devices on the market that has been confirmed to kill the COVID-19 virus. Dr. Hsin-Chih Lai of the Department of Medical Biotechnology and Laboratory Science at Chang Gung University who led the testing program said, "In addition to SARS-CoV-2, UV-C can also remove other kinds of bacteria and viruses such as Staphylococcus aureus, influenza A and B, enterovirus, norovirus and rotavirus. The results demonstrated that the virus removal rate reached 99.8% in 3 seconds and 99.9% in 5 seconds. It is estimated that 99% of SARS-CoV-2 can be killed in one second." ATrack noted that UV1 is a rare high-quality UV-C disinfection device on the market. Users can disinfect the surrounding environment and frequently used items on demand and as frequently as they deem necessary, lowering the risk of infection by reducing the amount of pathogens while further inhibiting the invasion of various bacteria and viruses from the external environment.

As the pandemic continues to spread worldwide, ATrack will continue to launch new disease prevention products for use in different scenarios, in a move to meet the needs of the public in combating pathogens and help people create a safer and healthier environment.

For more information, please contact UVengers Team at info@the-uvengers.com.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200827/2901312-1

SOURCE ATrack Technology Inc.

