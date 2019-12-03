03.12.2019 01:15:00

ATP Flight School Opens New Location in Boulder to Help Solve Airline Pilot Shortage

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School is proud to announce the opening of its second training center in the Denver area. Located at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC), just outside Boulder, the new facility provides students in the region with access to a proven airline career solution for pilot training. 

ATP is the leading supplier of airline pilots through the fast-track Airline Career Pilot Program, which offers a direct path from zero experience through airline job. This opportunity to make this program more accessible in the Denver region provides students with safety-focused, professional training complimented by unique advantages unavailable at other schools. Students in Boulder can now benefit from full financing for career training, airline tuition reimbursement from 12 airline partners, cadet programs providing a direct pathway to the major airlines, and ATP's offer of a guaranteed flight instructor job to meet airline hiring minimums.

The opening of the Boulder training center marks ATP's second in the area, with another at the Centennial Airport. ATP's dedicated Denver maintenance facility will safely maintain Boulder's fleet of Cessna 172 aircraft while minimizing training delays. Part of a 100-aircraft fleet order, these factory-new aircraft prepare students for successful careers by using the latest Garmin G1000 NXi avionics to develop proficiency with the electronic flight decks they'll operate in their airline careers.

ATP Boulder will also help Denver-based airlines meet their demand for quality pilots. From day one, ATP students operate using standardized airline-oriented procedures, while ATP's exclusive CFI Academy in Denver provides a structured curriculum for professional development. Airlines recognize the quality of ATP trained pilots, and the Boulder facility opens the opportunity for pilots to learn from the best instructor group in the industry, with AOPA recently recognizing ATP instructors as distinguished and the best in the western region. 

"ATP is committed to providing aspiring airline pilots with the most efficient path to not only meet their goals but go further in their careers with more opportunity," said Michael Arnold, ATP's Director of Marketing. "We are proud to be able to offer students in the region with access to quality, airline-oriented flight training, which has been proven by more ATP graduates flying for airlines than from any other academy."

ATP Boulder is now open, with class dates starting each Monday, making it the best option for Denver and Boulder-based students focused on a career as an airline pilot. Training center tours and Admissions Flights can be scheduled by calling ATP Admissions at (904) 595-7950. For more information, visit ATPFlightSchool.com.

