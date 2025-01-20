Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Atos Aktie [Valor: 167932 / ISIN: FR0000051732]
20.01.2025 19:30:00

Atos publishes estimated 2024 year-end liquidity position well above business plan

Atos
Press Release

Atos publishes estimated 2024 year-end liquidity position well above business plan

Paris, France – January 20, 2025 – Atos SE (Euronext Paris : ATO) today publishes an estimated 2024 year-end liquidity position well above the level set out in the business plan presented as part of its Accelerated Safeguard Plan. This publication is part of the regular reporting requirements defined and agreed with the Group’s financial creditors.

As at December 31, 2024, Atos liquidity is estimated at €2,191 million, more than one billion euros above the €1,152 million expected cash position presented in the Accelerated Safeguard Plan, and includes:

  • Estimated €319 million of payments received from customers, mostly public sector customers paying in advance of invoice payment due dates;
  • €240 million of net proceeds from the sale of the Worldgrid business unit, which closed in December 2024;
  • €440 million of undrawn Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF”).

These three items are not included in the definition of the year-end cash position included in the business plan of the accelerated safeguard plan that was approved by the specialized commercial Court of Nanterre on October 24, 2024 (the "Accelerated Safeguard Plan”).

Excluding these three items, the 2024 year-end cash position would be estimated at €1,192 million, €40 million better than the 2024 year-end cash position of €1,152 million presented in the Accelerated Safeguard Plan.

The liquidity report is available on the company website (https://atos.net/en/investors/financial-reports-for-creditors).

*

Atos SE confirms that information that could be qualified as inside information within the meaning of Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and that may have been given on a confidential basis to its financial creditors has been published to the market, either in the past or in the context of this press release, with the aim of reestablishing equal access to information relating to the Atos Group between the investors.

*

***

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group’s expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors’ behaviors. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Atos’s beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Atos’s plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on May 24, 2024 under the registration number D.24-0429, as updated by chapter 2 "Risk factors” of the first amendment to Atos' 2023 universal registration document and by chapter 2 "Risk factors” of the second amendment to Atos' 2023 universal registration document, and the half-year report filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on August 6, 2024. Atos does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law.
This document does not contain or constitute an offer of Atos’s shares for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in Atos’s shares in France, the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. This document includes information on specific transactions that shall be considered as projects only. In particular, any decision relating to the information or projects mentioned in this document and their terms and conditions will only be made after the ongoing in-depth analysis considering tax, legal, operational, finance, HR and all other relevant aspects have been completed and will be subject to general market conditions and other customary conditions, including governance bodies and shareholders’ approval as well as appropriate processes with the relevant employee representative bodies in accordance with applicable laws .

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations:
David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net | +33 6 28 51 45 96
Sofiane El Amri | investors@atos.net | +33 6 29 34 85 67

Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment


