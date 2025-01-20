Press Release

Atos publishes estimated 2024 year-end liquidity position well above business plan

Paris, France – January 20, 2025 – Atos SE (Euronext Paris : ATO) today publishes an estimated 2024 year-end liquidity position well above the level set out in the business plan presented as part of its Accelerated Safeguard Plan. This publication is part of the regular reporting requirements defined and agreed with the Group’s financial creditors.

As at December 31, 2024, Atos liquidity is estimated at €2,191 million, more than one billion euros above the €1,152 million expected cash position presented in the Accelerated Safeguard Plan, and includes:

Estimated €319 million of payments received from customers, mostly public sector customers paying in advance of invoice payment due dates;

€240 million of net proceeds from the sale of the Worldgrid business unit, which closed in December 2024;

€440 million of undrawn Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF”).





These three items are not included in the definition of the year-end cash position included in the business plan of the accelerated safeguard plan that was approved by the specialized commercial Court of Nanterre on October 24, 2024 (the "Accelerated Safeguard Plan”).

Excluding these three items, the 2024 year-end cash position would be estimated at €1,192 million, €40 million better than the 2024 year-end cash position of €1,152 million presented in the Accelerated Safeguard Plan.

The liquidity report is available on the company website (https://atos.net/en/investors/financial-reports-for-creditors).

Atos SE confirms that information that could be qualified as inside information within the meaning of Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and that may have been given on a confidential basis to its financial creditors has been published to the market, either in the past or in the context of this press release, with the aim of reestablishing equal access to information relating to the Atos Group between the investors.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

