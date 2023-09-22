ATOS : Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'015 -0.6%  SPI 14'457 -0.7%  Dow 34'131 0.2%  DAX 15'567 0.0%  Euro 0.9666 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'210 -0.1%  Gold 1'928 0.4%  Bitcoin 24'189 0.7%  Dollar 0.9066 0.2%  Öl 93.5 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Richemont21048333Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528
Top News
Schockierende Zahlen Elon Musk beziffert Wertverlust von X auf 90 Prozent
Commerzbank-Aktie dennoch mit deutlichen Verlusten: Rund die Hälfte des Commerzbank-Gewinnes soll ausgeschüttet werden
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Wegen Integration in die UBS stuft Fitch das Credit Suisse-Rating hoch
Knorr-Bremse-Aktie: Knorr-Bremse hat neuen Vorstand für globales Bahngeschäft ernannt
Medacta-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Medacta weist höheren Reingewinn aus
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Atos Aktie [Valor: 167932 / ISIN: FR0000051732]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.09.2023 17:45:00

ATOS : Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Atos
6.92 EUR -3.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               


 

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation


 

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :           Atos SE
Name and address of the Company:            River Ouest
                                                                                80 Quai Voltaire
                                                                                95870 Bezons
                                                                                (code ISIN FR 0000051732)

Date d’arrêté des informations

 

Declaration date 		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital

 

Total number of shares 		Nombre total de droits de vote

 

Total number of voting rights
 

 

31/07/2023 		 

 

111 439 307 		Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 111 439 307

 

Number of theoretical voting rights: 111 439 307

 
    Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 111 361 995

 

Number of effective voting rights**: 111 361 995

 

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Atos SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten