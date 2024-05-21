Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Atos Aktie [Valor: 167932 / ISIN: FR0000051732]
21.05.2024 20:20:59

Atos - Market Update 21 May 2024

Atos
Press Release

Market update

The deadline for the Annual General Meeting to approve the 2023 financial statements has been extended to December 31, 2024, by the President of the Pontoise Commercial Court, to provide Atos with a stable framework to complete the current discussions on a financial restructuring agreement by July 2024.

  • The statutory accounts have been approved by the Board of Directors and certified without any reserve by Atos’ statutory auditors.
  • Atos reminds that the non-binding offers received for its restructuring, all entail a massive dilution of its current shareholders.

Paris, France – May 21, 2024

In accordance with applicable legal provisions, Atos SE ("Atos” or the "Company”) announces today that it has requested and obtained from the President of the Commercial Court of Pontoise an extension of the deadline for the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders convened to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023, which had previously been approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and certified without any reserve by the Company’s statutory auditors. The order issued on May 21, 2024 extends the meeting deadline to December 31, 2024.

This decision, taken in the best interest of Atos, is intended to provide the Company with a stable framework to complete the discussions initiated since early February 2024 with all stakeholders, in order to reach a financial restructuring agreement by July 2024, as announced in its previous communications.

In accordance with applicable legal provisions, Atos shareholders will be consulted on the financial restructuring plan in a dedicated framework, separate from the Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Atos will inform its shareholders in due course of the date of the next Annual General Meeting.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 94,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations : David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net | +33 6 28 51 45 96

Individual shareholders : 0805 65 00 75

Press contact : globalprteam@atos.net

 

