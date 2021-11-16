Atos in leading position in Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021

Paris, November 16, 2021 - Atos today announces that it has been selected as a member of both the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index World and Europe. In the 2021 DJSI Europe Index, Atos ranks first among the companies included in the industry of "TSV IT services”. Regarding the environmental dimension, Atos obtained the best score of its Industry worldwide.



Philippe Mareine, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Head of CSR at Atos said "We are very happy that our leadership initiatives towards decarbonization, digital inclusion and innovation are recognized by the very selective Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)1. Our customers and partners can count on Atos’ ambition, expertise and experience to support their own sustainability journey”.

Atos has recently made several advances in the area of social responsibility. It took part in COP26 last week where it presented its innovative data platforms, Terra² and MyC02Compass, to help drive the net zero transformation of its clients. Earlier this week Atos announced that it would now offer its clients the world’s first certified carbon neutral laptops through its partnership with Circular Computing. It also announced earlier this month the successful placement of its first sustainability-linked bond which supports its Sustainability Performance Target (SPT) to reduce Atos’ annual GreenHouse Gas CO 2 emissions (Scopes 1, 2 & 3) by 50% by 2025 compared to 2019.

For the full results and list of DJSI constituents: https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/

For more information about the DJSI methodology: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji.

1 The CSA results are the basis for selecting companies into the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes.

