SMI 12’570 0.4%  SPI 16’179 0.3%  Dow 36’087 0.0%  DAX 16’226 0.5%  Euro 1.0544 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’402 0.4%  Gold 1’873 0.6%  Bitcoin 56’172 -4.7%  Dollar 0.9274 0.2%  Öl 82.6 0.5% 
Atos Aktie [Valor: 167932 / ISIN: FR0000051732]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.11.2021 12:45:00

Atos in leading position in Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021

Atos
42.00 EUR -1.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Paris, November 16, 2021 - Atos today announces that it has been selected as a member of both the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index World and Europe. In the 2021 DJSI Europe Index, Atos ranks first among the companies included in the industry of "TSV IT services”. Regarding the environmental dimension, Atos obtained the best score of its Industry worldwide.

Philippe Mareine, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Head of CSR at Atos  said "We are very happy that our leadership initiatives towards decarbonization, digital inclusion and innovation are recognized by the very selective Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)1. Our customers and partners can count on Atos’ ambition, expertise and experience to support their own sustainability journey”.     

Atos has recently made several advances in the area of social responsibility. It took part in COP26 last week where it presented its innovative data platforms, Terra² and MyC02Compass, to help drive the net zero transformation of its clients. Earlier this week Atos announced that it would now offer its clients the world’s first certified carbon neutral laptops through its partnership with Circular Computing. It also announced earlier this month the successful placement of its first sustainability-linked bond which supports its Sustainability Performance Target (SPT) to reduce Atos’ annual GreenHouse Gas CO2 emissions (Scopes 1, 2 & 3) by 50% by 2025 compared to 2019.

For the full results and list of DJSI constituents: https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/

For more information about the DJSI methodology: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji.

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and highperformance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included on the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock Indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact: Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

1 The CSA results are the basis for selecting companies into the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes.

Attachment


﻿

Nachrichten zu Atos SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktienmärkte steigen im November weiter 

Die Aktienmärkte kennen seit einigen Wochen nur den Weg nach Oben. Was die Gründe sind und wie die aktuelle Berichtssaison verläuft erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 5. November 2021: Aktienmärkte steigen im November weiter | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:19 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Amazon.com Inc
11:17 Lyxor: Was unter einem Rohstoff-Superzyklus zu verstehen ist und welche Bedeutung er für Anleger hat
10:00 Vontobel: derimail - Renditeoptimierung mit Schweizer Mid Caps
08:18 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
08:15 Burberry ist wieder in – Aktie auch
07:08 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Retest der Trendkanalbegrenzung / Swisscom – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
15.11.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom nach Zahlen fest
12.11.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
05.11.21 Marktupdate 5. November 2021: Aktienmärkte steigen im November weiter | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Atos SE 42.00 -1.13% Atos SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sika-Aktien nach Milliardenübernahme mit Allzeithoch
Roche-Aktie steigt: EU-Ausschuss empfiehlt Zulassung von Roche-COVID-Medikament Ronapreve
Richemont: Umsatz klar über Vorkrisenniveau - Richemont-Aktie schafft neues Rekordhoch
Kryptowährung im Fokus: Warum Krypto-Cardano für Anleger unverzichtbar ist
Mark Mobius: Ein Krypto-Crash hätte dramatische Folgen für den Aktienmarkt
Drohende Blase am Aktienmarkt: Morgan Stanley zeigt sich zunehmend besorgt
Relief Therapeutics will Corona-Kandidaten RLF-100 weiterentwickeln - Aktie zweistellig im Plus
Auf diese Kryptowährung setzt Mark Cuban
Novartis plant Standort in München - Novartis-Aktie klettert
Darum fällt der Euro zeitweise auf einen Tiefstand seit Mitte 2020 - zum Franken kaum bewegt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit