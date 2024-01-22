Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Atos Aktie
22.01.2024 18:30:00

ATOS : Half-year report on Atos SE's liquidity contract

Atos
3.41 EUR -7.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Half-year report on Atos SE’s liquidity contract

Bezons, January 22, 2024

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Atos SE with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as at December 31, 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 0 Atos shares
  • € 17,628,773.00 

It is reminded that as at June 30, 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 20,000 Atos shares
  • € 17,693,704.00 

Contacts

Press:                                      globalprteam@atos.net

Investor Relations:                investors@atos.net

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c.105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

