Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’073 -0.5%  SPI 16’032 -0.5%  Dow 38’747 -0.3%  DAX 18’370 -0.7%  Euro 0.9641 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’965 -1.0%  Gold 2’317 0.3%  Bitcoin 60’432 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8975 0.0%  Öl 82.1 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061On113454047Lonza1384101
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Apple - Apple Intelligence soll Hardwareverkäufe anschieben
Gewinne in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen
Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 legt schlussendlich zu
Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen
Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones schwächelt zum Handelsende
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Atos Aktie [Valor: 167932 / ISIN: FR0000051732]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.06.2024 22:30:00

Atos enters into exclusive negotiations with ALTEN for the sale of Worldgrid

finanzen.net zero Atos-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Atos
1.14 EUR -1.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release

Atos enters into exclusive negotiations with ALTEN for the sale of Worldgrid

Paris, France – June 11, 2024 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with ALTEN SA ("ALTEN”) for the sale of its Worldgrid business unit for a binding enterprise value of €270 million.

Worldgrid provides consulting and engineering services to energy and utility companies. The business currently employs close to 1,100 employees and, in 2023, it generated revenue of circa €170 million from a diverse and longstanding client base.

ALTEN is a well-recognized IT and engineering player with expertise and product offerings in the energy and utilities industry. The contemplated transaction would ensure full continuity of service for Worldgrid’s strategic clients and employees.

Emmanuel Besse, Head of Worldgrid, said: "We look forward to join ALTEN delivering unique solutions to energy and utilities clients. Our combined strengths will position us as partner of choice for the implementation of business-critical systems for our clients”.

Simon Azoulay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ALTEN, said: "Worldgrid is a unique company whose know-how and expertise are universally recognized. Its positioning would strengthen and complement ALTEN’s presence in the energy and utilities sector. Combining both businesses would reinforce our relationships with our strategic customers, especially in the nuclear field, by offering a wide range of value-added services”.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2024 and is subject to the consultation of the relevant employee representative bodies and other customary regulatory approvals.

*

Atos confirms that information that could be qualified as inside information within the meaning of Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and that may have been given on a confidential basis to its financial creditors has been published to the market, either in the past or in the context of this press release, with the aim of re-establishing equal access to information relating to the Atos Group between the investors.

***

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group’s expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors’ behaviors. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Atos’s beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Atos’s plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on May 24, 2024 under the registration number D.24-0429. Atos does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law. This document does not contain or constitute an offer of Atos’s shares for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in Atos’s shares in France, the United States of America or any other jurisdiction.

This document includes information on specific transactions that shall be considered as projects only. In particular, any decision relating to the information or projects mentioned in this document and their terms and conditions will only be made after the ongoing in-depth analysis considering tax, legal, operational, finance, HR and all other relevant aspects have been completed and will be subject to general market conditions and other customary conditions, including governance bodies and shareholders’ approval as well as appropriate processes with the relevant employee representative bodies in accordance with applicable laws.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 94,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations: David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net | +33 6 28 51 45 96

Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Atos SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Atos SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ McKesson
✅ Eli Lilly
✅ Cintas

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
11.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
11.06.24 Why the World is Using More Ethanol
11.06.24 Marktüberblick: Euro unter Druck
11.06.24 Gewinnserie gerissen
11.06.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch
11.06.24 US-Wahlen: Showdown fürs Portfolio
11.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips im Konsolidierungsmodus?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’550.61 19.78 S2S3UU
Short 12’799.81 13.95 UBSAOU
Short 13’278.98 8.81 U35BSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’072.92 11.06.2024 17:31:11
Long 11’553.06 19.15 UBS4CU
Long 11’300.00 13.94
Long 10’820.00 8.93
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Atos SE 1.14 -1.72% Atos SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA hat Aktiensplit vollzogen - das passierte am Montag mit der Aktie
Aktiensplit von NVIDIA: Wird der KI-Gigant in den Dow Jones aufgenommen?
Revision der Bilanzen von Trump Media: TMTG-Aktie reagiert auf Betrugsanklage gegen Wirtschaftsprüfer mit Kursverlust
Grössere Börsenriesen als NVIDIA: Das könnten bis 2035 die nächsten Überflieger am Markt werden
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Dienstagnachmittag mit stabiler Tendenz
Warum Elon Musk das Supercharger-Team entlassen hat - und wie es nun weitergeht
Darum fällt der Euro gegenüber Dollar und Franken zum Wochenstart
TUI-Aktie schafft Sprung in die Gewinnzone: TUI geht nach FTI-Pleite von Schnäppchen aus - Buchungszahlen steigen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagmittag freundlich
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagnachmittag gesucht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit