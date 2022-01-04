Press Release

Atos completes acquisition of Cloudreach

Paris France, January 4, 2021 – Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cloudreach, a leading multi-cloud services company specializing in public cloud application development and cloud migration, with strong partnerships with all three hyperscalers. Through this acquisition Atos welcomes over 600 highly skilled cloud professionals to further strengthen its global cloud expertise.

Cloudreach brings extensive cloud-native expertise and rich global partnerships with AWS, GCP and Azure including the recently signed AWS Strategic Collaboration Agreement and the announcement of Cloudreach as the 2021 AWS Consulting Partner of the Year for UKI. Atos will also further strengthen its cloud innovation and automation with the leading Cloud planning and assessment software Cloudamize, which brings new capabilities in cloud migration, to its Atos OneCloud practice. Atos OneCloud blends cloud advisory consulting, application transformation expertise, prebuilt cloud accelerators, and innovative talents in an end-to-end set of services to help clients navigate their cloud journey securely and with speed.

Completing this acquisition, along with those of Syntel, Maven Wave, Edifixio and most recently VisualBI and AppCentrica, reinforces the Group’s strategic vision of cloud as the foundation of business transformation.

Learn more on how Atos is enhancing business transformation in public, private and hybrid cloud strategies through Atos OneCloud on the website here.

