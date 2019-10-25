Atomos Acquires Timecode Systems - Launching A New Era For Multicamera Content Creation

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomos (ASX:AMS) is proud to announce the acquisition of Timecode Systems, the world's leading wireless timecode and synchronisation company. Together, the companies are building tightly integrated multicamera workflow solutions that unify all devices recording on set and allowing them to work together more cohesively.

Timecode Systems' trusted wireless sync units and control modules are already ubiquitous on some of the biggest movie and television productions, including James Bond and Marvel movies, Top Gear and The Grand Tour. The same technology will now feature in the Atomos product range and be offered as a free SDK for third party camera, smart device and audio manufacturers. The deal will make multicamera shoots and audio synchronization simpler and more efficient for users of almost any prosumer, professional or cinema camera.

Timecode Systems' innovation has set the standards and protocols that guarantee precision. Its unique RF wireless synchronization of cameras and audio devices replaces conventional wired Genlock.

Demand for multi-camera shoots is increasing, but creators are limited by the time it takes to edit, align and finish videos that combine multiple sources of video and audio. Now users will be able to access affordable, streamlined multi-camera workflows and recording with enhanced metadata – all using industry standards. The unified system will work with multiple devices seamlessly, removing hours of tedious organization when ingesting and editing video and audio, saving both time and money.

Jeromy Young, CEO and founder of Atomos said:

"With demand for video bigger than ever, people are using more and more separate devices to be creative. But content creators are limited by the time it takes to edit, align and finish videos that combine so many sources of video and audio, especially when using prosumer and consumer devices to film alongside pro cameras. Right now, this disconnect is holding back multicamera video content creation.

"To truly shoot collaboratively, everything needs to work in perfect, frame-accurate sync – there has to be this robust wireless connection. The Timecode Systems RF protocol is this bullet-proof link. With the Timecode Systems standard, we now have the glue to create a truly connected multicamera solution."

Paul Scurrell, CEO and co-founder of Timecode Systems Limited said:

"The drive, energy and desire to push boundaries is what excites me most about entering this new era with Atomos. Both companies have a history of executing successful collaborations with best of breed technology partners - this takes it to a whole new level. And the impact is going to be industry-changing."

Multi-camera production will now be fully democratized with every production company, YouTuber, broadcaster, indie film production, church or religious group, or corporation able to use the system.

Paul Bannister, CTO and co-founder of Timecode Systems added:

"Our ambition has always been to create solutions that are scalable and can be combined to work across a whole variety of filming environments. Atomos shares this commitment. Now, together, we can take everything both companies have created to date and push it so much further."

Atomos and Timecode Systems previously co-developed the upcoming AtomX Wireless Sync module for the award-winning Ninja V 5" HDR monitor and recorder. This enables multiple Ninja Vs to be synchronised to each other, and to other Timecode Systems-enabled devices, with frame accurate precision. It also allows full wireless control of connected Ninja Vs using any unit as a master, or slave.

With a broad portfolio of other exciting new developments also in the pipeline, existing Timecode Systems and Atomos customers can expect to unlock even greater value from their current systems as two established companies come together.

