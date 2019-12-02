02.12.2019 18:12:00

ATN's TRIBUTE TO 100 YEARS OF INDIAN CINEMA Now Available on Prime Video

TORONTO, Ontario, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSX-V-SAT), Canada's largest South Asian Producer & Broadcaster, is pleased to announce the launch of its Flagship Series, 'ATN's Tribute to 100 Years of Indian Cinema' on Prime Video in the U.S. & UK, as part of the Prime Video Direct Self-Publishing Service.

The series of 300 Episodes features celebrities from the world's largest film Industry with an International perspective along with exclusive interviews with stalwarts of the Indian Film Industry including Movie Stars, Producers, Directors, Music Composers, Singers and Choreographers. The production is based on the interviews and shared moments with the icons of the Indian cinema, who have opened up to show their personal warmth and their real personal charm, that makes this production very unique and original. The series is produced at ATN's High Definition Studios in Markham, Ontario, Canada. The series has precious footage from its vast original Canadian Production Archives, some of which may not be available anywhere else in the world.

ATN's Tribute to 100 Years Of Indian Cinema features exclusive interviews with Legends from the Hindi Film Industry such as Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Jitendra, Shatrugan Sinha, Vinod Khanna, Naseerudin Shah,  Rekha, Sridevi, Shabana Azmi, Tanuja Mukherjee , Priyanka Chopra, Kulraj Randhawa, Lara Dutta, Pooja Batra, Kabir Bedi, Rani Mukherjee, Nandita Das, Waheeda Rehman, Gulshan Grover, Om Puri, Randeep Hooda, Emraan Hashmi, Nargis Fakhri, Arif Zakaria, & many more…

Producers & Directors like Shyam Benegal, Yash Chopra, V. Shantaram, kidar Sharma, Ramanand Sagar, B. R Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Mani Ratnam, Ismail Merchant  & Anuradha Tiwari to name a few.

It also features stars from the Southern film industry such as Shivaji Ganesan, Rajanikant, Kamala Hassan, Padmini, Saroja Devi, Jaya Pradha, Anirudh Ravichander & Shobana & from the Punjabi Film Industry Artistes such as Gurdas Mann, Harman Baweja, Harshdeep Kaur, Malkit Singh & more.

ATN also pays its tribute through exclusive interviews with outstanding Singers and Composers such as the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Oscar winner A R Rahman, Anu Malik, Vishal-Shekar, Salim Suleiman, Jagjit Singh, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Manna Dey, Shankar Mahadevan, S.P. Balasubramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Anuradha Paudwal, Udit Narayan, Abhijit, Kailash Kher, Nitin Mukesh, Kanika Kapoor, Pankaj Udhas, Richa Sharma, and more.

"This series is a labour of Love and is dedicated to the Outstanding contribution made by several great Legends in the history of Indian Cinema. I consider it an Honor and Privilege to have personally Interviewed most of these highly respected and talented celebrities. We are truly delighted to showcase this highly entertaining & unique series, through Prime Video in the U.S. and the UK" said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar President & CEO of ATN, who was inducted into The Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame.

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD, along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports Channels, 7 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional languages.  

For more information visit www.asiantelevision.com or contact Pramod Israni, Vice President – Marketing, Asian Television Network International Limited, Tel: 905-948-8199, Email: atn@asiantelevision.com

