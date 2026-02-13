Atmus Filtration Technologies Aktie 125483017 / US04956D1072
13.02.2026 14:39:29
Atmus Filtration Expects Annual Results To Improve; Stock Up Over 3% In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.(ATMU), a maker of filtration products, on Friday initiated guidance for the full year.
For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings of $2.75 to $3 per share, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5% to 20.5%, on revenue of $1.945 billion to $2.015 billion.
For fiscal 2025, Atmus Filtration has posted adjusted income of $2.73, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%, on revenue of $1.764 billion.
ATMU was up by 3.37% at $64.19 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
