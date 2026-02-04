Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.02.2026 03:58:43

Atmos Energy Q1 Profit Increases; Backs FY Profit Outlook

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) reported that its first quarter net income increased to $402.96 million or $2.44 per share from $351.86 million or $2.23 per share last year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenues grew to $1.343 billion from $1.176 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

The company still expects earnings per share to be in the range of $8.15 - $8.35 per share for fiscal year 2026. Analysts expect the company to report annual earnings of $8.20 per share.

Atmos Energy declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of $1.00 per share. The indicated annual dividend is $4.00. The dividend will be paid on March 9, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 23, 2026.

ATO closed the regular trading session at $168.81, rising by $2.29 or 1.38%. In after-hours trading, the stock advanced further to $170.92, up $2.11 or 1.25%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

