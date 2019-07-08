|
08.07.2019 23:43:00
Atmos Energy Corporation to Host Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 8, 2019
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern to review the company’s Fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results. Atmos Energy will release these results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, following the market close.
To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below. You may also listen to the call on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. The Internet webcast will be archived for thirty days.
Conference Call Details
August 8, 2019
10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central
Toll-free: 877-407-3088
International: 201-389-0927
(No pass code)
Internet webcast: www.atmosenergy.com
Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation’s largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
