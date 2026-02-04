Atmos Energy Aktie 909696 / US0495601058
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
04.02.2026 05:49:35
Atmos Energy Corporation Q1 Income Advances
(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $402.96 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $351.86 million, or $2.23 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $1.342 billion from $1.175 billion last year.
Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $402.96 Mln. vs. $351.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.44 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.342 Bln vs. $1.175 Bln last year.