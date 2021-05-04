SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
04.05.2021 17:20:00

Atma Global Honored As Gold Stevie Award Winner In 2021 American Business Awards

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atma Global received a Gold Stevie® Award for its Professional Learning Solution in Education in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

Judges recognized Atma Insights as a "Netflix-style solution for global learners offering unique education content".

Atma Global was acknowledged for its innovative subscription digital channel Atma Insights. Judges noted it provides "professional learning solutions for education, helping educators access reliable, unbiased, accurate videos in a cost-efficient digital solution that meets the expectations of tech-savvy students. It's a good example for implementing professional solutions for both students and educators, delivered at the exact right time for online learning."

Judges also recognized Atma Insights as a "Netflix-style solution for global learners offering unique content for educators and students in a format that crosses borders and expands options."

Atma Insights integrates seamlessly into a wide variety of business and social science curriculums. Users can access learning content from anywhere on any device. Educators can quickly access relevant, unbiased videos covering deep-dives on essential country, culture, and global business topics.

Atma Global's CEO Sanjyot P. Dunung stated, "We are pleased to receive this award as continued recognition for our proprietary subscription platform for global learners. Educators requested direct and easy access to our unique, unbiased, reliable videos in an affordable and simple-to-integrate solution. This became even more crucial when the current pandemic introduced unexpected teaching challenges. Combining our practical understanding of product development with quality-control to ensure the integrity of our content, we created a Custom Educator Program for educators who are teaching in multiple formats—online, blended, or in-person. This program offers discounted student semester pricing, custom syllabus integration support, and access to our educator support team."    

"The American economy continues to show its resilience," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. She described this year's winners as a "testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity."

About Atma Global
Atma Global is an award-winning developer of innovative learning solutions on countries, cultures, and global business for the corporate, education, and travel markets. The firm's content has been used by almost three million professionals, educators, students, and global enthusiasts. The firm's Cultural Advisory Services provides cultural thought leadership and assists institutions in achieving business objectives and enhancing profitability.

About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Atma Global is an award-winning developer and publisher of innovative global learning solutions focusing on countries, cultures, and global business topics for the corporate, education, and travel markets. The firm launched Atma Insights, an award-winning subscription-based streaming service offering global users access to an expanding proprietary library of curated learning videos on cultures, countries, and global business topics. (https://www.atmainsights.com/) (PRNewsfoto/Atma Global)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atma-global-honored-as-gold-stevie-award-winner-in-2021-american-business-awards-301283313.html

SOURCE Atma Global

﻿

