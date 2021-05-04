Atma Global Honored As Gold Stevie Award Winner In 2021 American Business Awards

|
04.05.2021 17:20:00
NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atma Global received a Gold Stevie® Award for its Professional Learning Solution in Education in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.
Judges recognized Atma Insights as a "Netflix-style solution for global learners offering unique education content".
Atma Global was acknowledged for its innovative subscription digital channel Atma Insights. Judges noted it provides "professional learning solutions for education, helping educators access reliable, unbiased, accurate videos in a cost-efficient digital solution that meets the expectations of tech-savvy students. It's a good example for implementing professional solutions for both students and educators, delivered at the exact right time for online learning."
Judges also recognized Atma Insights as a "Netflix-style solution for global learners offering unique content for educators and students in a format that crosses borders and expands options."
Atma Insights integrates seamlessly into a wide variety of business and social science curriculums. Users can access learning content from anywhere on any device. Educators can quickly access relevant, unbiased videos covering deep-dives on essential country, culture, and global business topics.
Atma Global's CEO Sanjyot P. Dunung stated, "We are pleased to receive this award as continued recognition for our proprietary subscription platform for global learners. Educators requested direct and easy access to our unique, unbiased, reliable videos in an affordable and simple-to-integrate solution. This became even more crucial when the current pandemic introduced unexpected teaching challenges. Combining our practical understanding of product development with quality-control to ensure the integrity of our content, we created a Custom Educator Program for educators who are teaching in multiple formats—online, blended, or in-person. This program offers discounted student semester pricing, custom syllabus integration support, and access to our educator support team."
"The American economy continues to show its resilience," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. She described this year's winners as a "testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity."
About Atma Global
Atma Global is an award-winning developer of innovative learning solutions on countries, cultures, and global business for the corporate, education, and travel markets. The firm's content has been used by almost three million professionals, educators, students, and global enthusiasts. The firm's Cultural Advisory Services provides cultural thought leadership and assists institutions in achieving business objectives and enhancing profitability.
Follow Atma Global:
LinkedIn
Twitter @AtmaGlobalMedia
YouTube
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atma-global-honored-as-gold-stevie-award-winner-in-2021-american-business-awards-301283313.html
SOURCE Atma Global
Inside
Inside Fonds
Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schwächer -- SMI und DAX fallen stark zurück -- Hang Seng letztlich im Plus
Die Wall Street verbucht am Dienstag Abschläge. Der heimische und der deutsche Markt präsentieren sich im Dienstagshandel mit kräftigen Verlusten. Die chinesischen Börsen blieben am Dienstag geschlossen, während es in Hongkong aufwärts ging.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}