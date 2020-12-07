ATM.TV Joins FCTI to Roll Out Digital-Out-Of-Home Advertising at 7-Eleven® ATMs in US

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATM.TV , a business specializing in digital content and brand advertising, has entered into an exclusive sales and marketing agreement with FCTI, Inc. to provide exclusive ATM toppers and content for 7-Eleven, Inc .

ATM.TV has developed a specialized software and hardware platform that will allow advertisers to target HD screens placed above ATM units. FCTI recently installed digital-out-of-home (DOOH) screen networks above its ATMs at more than 8,500 participating 7-Eleven® stores in the U.S.

"We believe the collaboration with 7-Eleven will create invaluable opportunities for advertisers to target consumers across the single largest ATM network in the U.S," said Daniel Aharonoff, a digital marketing and technology veteran who will head up the effort.

The ATM.TV launch will utilize a software and hardware platform that will allow advertisers to target HD screens placed above ATM units. While this deployment offers opportunities for omni-channel targeting, the selection of ATM.TV as the DOOH partner for 7-Eleven locations is set to make this new business one of the strongest participants in the space.

" ATM.TV 's entry into the digital-out-of-home space comes during a global pandemic that has seen many people turn to convenience stores for quick shopping trips to avoid supermarkets and big-box stores," Aharonoff said. "As traditional TV viewership continues to decline and other non-traditional media vehicles have uncertain futures, the DOOH marketplace is growing rapidly to meet advertiser demand for digital media, with the added benefit of out-of-home placement."

The company is already in talks with potential brand advertisers regarding opportunities to promote their products and services on-screen.

Consumers visiting participating 7-Eleven locations can expect to see the new ATM.TV experience at local stores nationwide in the coming weeks. The system is expected to be fully deployed the end of the year.

About American Television Media Group, Inc. ( ATM.TV )

ATM.TV is a pioneering Digital-Out-Of-Home company specializing in software and hardware for DOOH advertising. To find out more about ATM.TV or discover more about advertising opportunities and content opportunities, visit https://atm.tv or email advertise@atm.tv

About 7-Eleven, Inc

7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About FCTI

FCTI, Inc. is a nationwide ATM solutions provider specializing in advanced ATM placements and operations. Our patented MBA technology, network partnerships, and leading software developments offer businesses real marketing, distribution, and revenue-generating opportunities through the ATM channel. Find out more at FCTI.com.

ATM.TV at 7-Eleven Official 2020 Launch by Daniel Aharonoff – YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3l_Du4ZUQ0



