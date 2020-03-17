AtLink Deploys Telrad Solutions to Connect Even More Rural Households

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtLink Services, LLC Oklahoma's largest wireless Internet service provider (ISP), will deploy next-generation LTE communications solutions from Telrad as part of an initiative to more than double its connected userbase within the next three years.

The last-mile infrastructure expansion is facilitated through Phase II of the Federal Communications Commission's Connect America Fund (CAF II) program and will help achieve the program's goals of accelerating national broadband build-out to more than 20 million under-served Americans.

As part of the 2018 FCC auction program, AtLink was awarded 107 markets totaling more than $5 million over ten years of annual support. AtLink further leveraged this win with a $25 million term loan from Live Oak Bank to augment CAF II funding to adjacent CAF markets. Coupled with Telrad's purpose-built fixed wireless broadband access solutions, this will enable AtLink to increase its subscriber count to as many as 40,000 households in just 36 months.

"We did our due diligence and researched a number of broadband solutions from many well-known global providers. It was clear to us that Telrad's exceptional—and exceptionally cost-effective—LTE solutions will truly maximize the funding we've been able to secure," said AtLink Founder and CEO Sam Curtis.

"That will allow us to augment our infrastructure within a relatively short timeframe and revisit previously failed installs to provide 25/3 service to even more Oklahomans who currently have severely limited broadband access or none at all."

AtLink will begin ordering LTE equipment from the global provider during the second quarter of 2020. The Oklahoma ISP is employing RUS 7 CFR 1753 construction management procedures and leveraging RUS contracts to purchase Telrad's innovative telecom solutions.

"We are thrilled by the idea of cutting-edge equipment like our dual-band CPEs connecting additional last-mile users and providing them with more ways to communicate as well as increased access to new opportunities," said Alex Freylekhman, VP of sales at Telrad.

"Outcomes like this are what drive our continued investment in emerging communications technology. Telrad remains as committed as ever to helping AtLink and other high-quality broadband service providers close the digital divide in rural America and beyond."

________________________________________

About @AtLink Services

AtLink Services is a wireless internet service provider. Founded in Oklahoma City by company president Samual Curtis, P.E. in 2005, it is now the largest wireless ISP in the state. AtLink serves more than 15,000 users and is dedicated to providing exceptional service to rural communities. In addition to receiving Phase II funding from the Connected America Fund, the company has been awarded several USDA Broadband Initiatives Program grants to provide last-mile Internet service for the next 25 years to unserved and underserved regions in Oklahoma.

About Telrad Networks

Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, boasting over 300 4G deployments in 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution with TD-LTE solutions and a path to 5G in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end-users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (http://www.telrad.com)

Media Contacts:

Samual T. Curtis

President & Manager

AtLink Services, LLC

(405) 753-7151 | sam@atlink.net

Taryn Sipperly

Director of Marketing

Telrad Networks

(844) TELRAD | Taryn.Sipperly@telrad.com

SOURCE Telrad