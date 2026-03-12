Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’841 -0.9%  SPI 17’921 -0.2%  Dow 46’678 -1.6%  DAX 23’590 -0.2%  Euro 0.9053 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’749 -0.8%  Gold 5’084 -1.5%  Bitcoin 55’273 0.7%  Dollar 0.7861 0.7%  Öl 101.7 8.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Rheinmetall345850Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktien von Tesla, BYD und Rivian im Fokus - Helfen die steigenden Ölpreise den E-Auto-Herstellern?
KI-Chip-Wettrennen: So sieht ein UBS-Analyst die Aktien von NVIDIA, Micron und AMD
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Warren Buffetts Wette auf die "Sogo Shosha": So performen die Japan-Investments von Berkshire Hathaway
Ballard Power-Aktie deutlich höher: Quartalsverlust reduziert
Suche...

Atlassian Aktie 30405595 / GB00BZ09BD16

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.03.2026 22:47:53

Atlassian To Cut 10 Percent Of Workforce As Company Invests More In AI

(RTTNews) - Atlassian said it will eliminate about 10 percent of its workforce, or roughly 1,600 jobs, as the company restructures to fund additional investment in artificial intelligence and enterprise sales.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Cannon-Brookes said the layoffs are intended to help the company strengthen its financial position while accelerating its push into AI-driven products.

The Sydney-based firm said employees would be informed of their status by email, and the restructuring is expected to result in charges of $225 million to $236 million, largely completed by the end of June.

The maker of Jira has been expanding its AI offerings, including its Rovo AI tools, which the company said had about 5 million monthly users earlier this year.

Atlassian's stock has fallen sharply amid a broader selloff in software companies driven by concerns over the competitive impact of generative AI tools such as Claude. Shares of the company are down more than 80 percent from their 2021 peak.

Cannon-Brookes said the changes are not about replacing employees with AI but adjusting the company's skill mix as technology reshapes how software firms operate.

Atlassian, which went public in 2015, has also been working toward sustained profitability after reporting losses in each fiscal year since 2017.