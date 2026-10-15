AtlasClear To Acquire Ark Financial Services For Up To $24.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH), a financial services technology company, said Thursday it has agreed to acquire Ark Financial Services, Inc., parent of full-service investment bank Dawson James Securities, for up to $24.5 million.

AtlasClear has acquired a 24.9% stake in Ark for $2.5 million in cash and a $2.5 million promissory note. It expects to purchase the remaining 75.1% after obtaining Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) approval and meeting other closing conditions.

The remaining stake will be acquired for $2.4375 million in cash and $13.8125 million in AtlasClear shares. Ark's former stockholders may also receive up to an additional $3.25 million, based on revenue targets for 2026 and 2027.

On a combined basis, AtlasClear and Dawson James generated approximately $47 million in revenue and interest income in their most recent fiscal years, compared with $21.9 million for AtlasClear alone. Dawson James had reported net income of approximately $2.4 million in 2025.

"Bringing an active underwriter and placement agent onto our platform gives our clearing, stock locate and custody operations direct access to new issuer and investor flow, and we expect that business to grow as we integrate the two firms," said Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear Holdings and Chairman of AtlasClearing, Inc.

In premarket trading on the NYSE, AtlasClear shares rose nearly 4% from Wednesday's closing price of $0.1637.