|
14.02.2023 19:24:17
Atlas Investissement holds a 19.6% interest in Millicom
Press Release
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
Atlas Investissement holds a 19.6% interest in Millicom
Paris/Luxembourg - 14 FEBRUARY 2023 // Atlas Investissement announces that it holds an approximately 19.6 per cent interest* in Millicom International Cellular S.A.
The interest is held via Atlas Luxco S.à r.l., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Investissement.
* based on a total number of common shares issued by the Company of 170,867,213 shares (excluding treasury shares) as of June 30, 2022
Media enquiries Atlas Investissement
Cornelia Schnepf, FinElk contact@atlas-investissement.com
Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu www.atlas-investissement.com
+44 7387 108 998
Louise Tingström, FinElk
Louise.tingstrom@finelk.eu
+44 7899 066995
About Atlas Investissement
Atlas Investissement is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NJJ Holding, an investment vehicle indirectly held by Xavier Niel, a recognised entrepreneur and major long-term investor in the telecoms sector across several European and African markets. Xavier Niel has investments in the telecoms sector in nine countries in Europe with nearly 50 million active subscribers combined and more than 10 billion euros of revenues.
Atlas Investissement is independent of iliad Group and iliad Holding.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific und Illinois Tool Works vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX zum Handelsschluss tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Dienstag Gewinne. Nach mehreren Vorzeichenwechseln beendete der DAX den Handelstag schwächer. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneinheitlich. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}