SMI 11'247 0.3%  SPI 14'477 0.2%  Dow 34'187 -0.2%  DAX 15'381 -0.1%  Euro 0.9894 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'239 -0.1%  Gold 1'854 0.0%  Bitcoin 20'474 2.1%  Dollar 0.9217 0.2%  Öl 85.6 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tesla plant erste grossvolumige Semi-Fabrik - Gigafactory in Nevada wird erweitert
Ausblick: Airbnb stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Nach Insolvenz: BlockFi veräussert Mining-Geräte
Was Vontobels enttäuschende Zahlen mit der britischen Regierung zu tun haben
Online-Seminar: Wie finden Sie die besten Trades?
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
14.02.2023 19:24:17

Atlas Investissement holds a 19.6% interest in Millicom


Press Release

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION


Atlas Investissement holds a 19.6% interest in Millicom


Paris/Luxembourg - 14 FEBRUARY 2023 // Atlas Investissement announces that it holds an approximately 19.6 per cent interest* in Millicom International Cellular S.A.

The interest is held via Atlas Luxco S.à r.l., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Investissement.


* based on a total number of common shares issued by the Company of 170,867,213 shares (excluding treasury shares) as of June 30, 2022




Media enquiries                                                Atlas Investissement

Cornelia Schnepf, FinElk                                   contact@atlas-investissement.com

Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu                                  www.atlas-investissement.com

+44 7387 108 998


Louise Tingström, FinElk

Louise.tingstrom@finelk.eu

+44 7899 066995

About Atlas Investissement

Atlas Investissement is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NJJ Holding, an investment vehicle indirectly held by Xavier Niel, a recognised entrepreneur and major long-term investor in the telecoms sector across several European and African markets. Xavier Niel has investments in the telecoms sector in nine countries in Europe with nearly 50 million active subscribers combined and more than 10 billion euros of revenues.

Atlas Investissement is independent of iliad Group and iliad Holding.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific und Illinois Tool Works vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:41 BNP Paribas: Tech-Trends 2023 - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 01/2023
12:33 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf adidas AG
09:57 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Sika, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
09:06 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
08:45 Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
07:08 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Mit Kursgewinnen in die neue Woche
10.02.23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius SE gesucht
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'666.84 19.70 EPSSMU
Short 11'904.73 13.87 6SSMNU
Short 12'400.18 8.57 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'246.73 14.02.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'823.62 19.88 MVSSMU
Long 10'536.75 13.21 A5SSMU
Long 10'123.14 8.91 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massive Verschuldung als Zeitbombe: Hedgefonds-Manager warnt vor Börsencrash
Credit Suisse vermeldet Diebstahl von Personaldaten - CS-Aktie legt dennoch zu
Morgan Stanley spricht Warnung vor "Bärenmarktfalle" aus
NYSE-Titel Palantir: So schlägt sich die Palantir-Aktie nach starken Zahlen
CS-Aktie positiv: Nach Kurssturz zieht Credit Suisse Schnäppchenjäger an - Banken senken reihenweise CS-Kursziele
Ausblick: Palantir informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX zum Handelsschluss tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Strahlende Zukunft für das Metaverse? McKinsey-Analysten schätzen virtuelle Welt auf bis zu 5 Billionen US-Dollar bis 2030
US-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Anleger verhelfen Börsen zu Aufschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
BMW-Aktie tiefer: BMW-Finanzvorstand spricht für 2022 von absolutem Rekordgewinn

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.