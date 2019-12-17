<
17.12.2019 14:30:00

Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Appointment of Joe Shugrue to Newly Created Position of Chief Operating Officer

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) ("Atlas” or the "Company”) today announced that the Company promoted Joe Shugrue to Chief Operating Officer of Atlas. Mr. Shugrue was a founding member of Atlas and has been Vice President of Claims from the Company’s inception. In this newly created position, Mr. Shugrue will oversee the Company’s information technology, operations and underwriting and he will continue to maintain oversight of claims. Leslie DiMaggio, Vice President of Operations & IT resigned from Atlas to pursue another professional opportunity.

Scott D. Wollney, President & CEO, stated, "I am extremely confident in Joe’s ability to take on the additional responsibilities of Chief Operating Officer, as he has been involved in all aspects of our internal operations in addition to continuing to manage claims. I look forward to working closely with him in this new role as Atlas. We have a great team and are making progress in terms of the Atlas’ previously announced strategic objectives.”

Mr. Wollney continued, "Leslie played an integral role in the founding of Atlas and has made many important contributions to the Company’s growth and evolution over the years. We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

About Atlas

The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the "light” commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including certain transportation network company drivers) and business auto.

For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Atlas and its insurance subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The words "anticipate,” "expect,” "believe,” "may,” "should,” "estimate,” "project,” "outlook,” "forecast” or similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Companies, including risks regarding the insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and the risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Atlas and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

