Atlas Engineered Products Grants Stock Options

NANAIMO, BC, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSXV: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized the grant of incentive stock options to a director of the Company for up to 100,000 common shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.49 per share, expire 5 years from the date of grant, and are subject to certain vesting conditions.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

SOURCE Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.